Fix Brings New Meal Service to Memphis

click to enlarge Fix

Flank steak with broccoli mac and cheese

click to enlarge Fix

Chicken parmesan

A new Memphis meal kit service hopes to fix the problems consumers find with other such services and do it with a local flair.Wayne Culbreth founded Fix here last month. He believes his concept in the space will disrupt other services like Blue Apron, Hello Fresh, and others. The concept is different in three core ways, he says — no subscription, next-day delivery, and no packaging waste.“Families don’t want to be tied to a long-term subscription and don’t want to feel they have a quota on the number of meals they need to order,” said Culbreth. “Home cooks want flexibility and the ability to see a menu of great local food and have it delivered to their house the next day.“Our progressive production and manufacturing facility allows us to process requests as late as 10 p.m. with delivery of meals to homes across Memphis the next day. This is one of our ‘secret ingredients’ for a successful customer experience.”To design its menus, Fix works with Jimmy Gentry, chef and owner of P.O. Press Public House & Provisions in Collierville and Paradox Catering, and Cara Greenstein, the talent behind the lifestyle blogFix customers can choose from easy, weeknight meals, options for kids, vegetarian dishes, and recipes to help them try something new. So far, Fix says its most-popular recipes include chicken parmesan, ribeye steak, salmon with capers and green beans, pork chops with fennel, and shrimp with asparagus.“We are excited to be part of the culinary fabric of Memphis, a city nationally recognized for its food and culture,” said Culbreth. “We are just getting started and will be adding menu items and additional food purveyors over the next weeks and months.”