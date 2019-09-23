Makeda's Cookies Celebrates 20 Years of Butterific Love

click to enlarge Lorna Field

On Saturday, September 21st, Makeda’s Cookies celebrated their 20th anniversary with a massive block party in the heart of historic Downtown Memphis with food, music, and lots of local vendors.Makeda’s Cookies has been a Memphis institution for 20 years and is primarily known for their rich, delicious butter cookies — but the block party was just as much a celebration of Memphis as it was a celebration for the bakery itself. Just east of the National Civil Rights Museum, Makeda’s provided live entertainment from local musicians, including Tonya Dyson, D’Monet, and many others; and they also hosted a variety of local vendors such as Margie’s 901, Waterfall Bodyworks, Knockerball 901, and plenty more.Makeda’s Cookies was first established in 1999, and current owners Pamela and Maurice Hill have been running the business since 2002.“On Saturday, we saw lots of Memphis people come out and support us, and it was just amazing,” Maurice Hill says.But it wasn’t just the locals who turned out for the event: The bakery was steadily packed with tourists and folks visiting from the outer neighborhoods and suburbs as well — some of whom had never heard of or been to Makeda’s before then.For those who don’t already know the story, Makeda’s Cookies was named in honor of the original owners’ daughter, Makeda Hill — Pamela and Maurice Hill’s niece, who lost her battle to leukemia in 1997 at the age of 6 — with the hope that the bakery would keep her memory alive for years to come. And it has: Makeda’s butter cookies have become something of a confectionery legend in Memphis, with Makeda Hill’s smiling face proudly displayed on all of the signage and packaging.It’s no wonder why so many people seemed eager to celebrate the bakery’s 20th anniversary last weekend, as Memphians love supporting local businesses almost as much as they love good food.Was the block party a one-time-only event? Owner Maurice Hill says, “Oh no, I think we’re going to make it an annual event. We can’t wait to do this again!”