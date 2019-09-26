Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Wiseacre Expands into Georgia, Offers New Year-Round Beers

Posted By on Thu, Sep 26, 2019 at 2:28 PM

click to enlarge Xanadu - WISEACRE BREWING CO.
  • Wiseacre Brewing Co.
  • Xanadu
Want to visit Atlanta but worry that they don’t have Tiny Bomb? Here's some good news for you.

Wiseacre Brewing Co. will launch its beers across Georgia on Tuesday, October 1st, in a new partnership the company announced Thursday. Through Georgia Crown Distributing, Wiseacre will soon shelve Ananda India Pale Ale, Gotta Get Up to Get Down Coffee Milk Stout, Tiny Bomb Pilsner, as well as various seasonal and specialty offerings in the Peach State.

“We’ve gotten so much feedback through emails, reviews, and social media from Georgians who tried our beer on their visits throughout the Southeast, Chicago, and [Philadelphia] and want to be able to buy Wiseacre in their home state,” said Wiseacre co-founder Kellan Bartosch. “We want to say to Georgia: We got the message loud and clear. Now that we’ve got the help of the pros at Georgia Crown, we’ll be able to get our beer to you quickly!”
click to enlarge Wiseacre co-founders Davin Bartosch and Kellan Bartosch - TOBY SELLS
  • Toby Sells
  • Wiseacre co-founders Davin Bartosch and Kellan Bartosch

Georgia will be the ninth state to carry Wiseacre beers. It joins Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Illinois, Florida, and Pennsylvania.

Wiseacre also introduced three new, year-round beers Thursday. Soon, the company will offer a new pale ale, a Berliner Weisse, and an India Pale Ale series. 

Here’s how the company describes them:
click to enlarge Beach Within Reach - WISEACRE BREWING CO.
  • Wiseacre Brewing Co.
  • Beach Within Reach
Regular Pale Ale is a seasonal offering that became a perennial best-seller thanks to its new-age IPA characteristics but session-able 5.1 percent alcohol by volume. The Beach Within Reach Berliner Weisse is a sour beer made in the style of a German ale that Napoleon once dubbed ‘the champagne of the North.’  Lastly, the MemFresh India Pale Ale series will kick off with Xanadu Hazy IPA.
 
“In the realm of hoppy beers, hyper-fresh is increasingly relevant — IPA super-fans want beers that are consumed within weeks or even days of production for maximum flavor and aroma,” said Wiseacre co-founder and brewmaster Davin Bartosch. “With this new IPA series, our goal is to keep the beer extremely fresh, so we'll be brewing smaller quantities on a regular basis rather than larger batch sizes like we do on most of our year-round beers.”
click to enlarge Regular Pale Ale - WISEACRE BREWING CO.
  • Wiseacre Brewing Co.
  • Regular Pale Ale
“This past year, we have experimented constantly with hops, varieties of ale yeast, new grain bills, and more. We’re taking the best and most unique things we learned from that to create this new IPA series. Look for MemFresh beers to pop up a few times before the end of 2019 but to be more widely available in early 2020 on draft and in 4-pack cans.”
click to enlarge Wiseacre's soon-to-be Downtown location rises from the ground along B.B. King. - WISEACRE BREWING CO.
  • Wiseacre Brewing Co.
  • Wiseacre's soon-to-be Downtown location rises from the ground along B.B. King.

Tags: , ,

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2018

Best of Memphis 2018

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2018

The Music Issue 2018

click here to see more »

© 1996-2019

Contemporary Media
460 Tennessee Street, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation