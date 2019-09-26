Wiseacre Expands into Georgia, Offers New Year-Round Beers

click to enlarge Wiseacre Brewing Co.

Xanadu

Wiseacre co-founders Davin Bartosch and Kellan Bartosch

Beach Within Reach

Regular Pale Ale

Wiseacre's soon-to-be Downtown location rises from the ground along B.B. King.

Want to visit Atlanta but worry that they don’t have Tiny Bomb? Here's some good news for you.Wiseacre Brewing Co. will launch its beers across Georgia on Tuesday, October 1st, in a new partnership the company announced Thursday. Through Georgia Crown Distributing, Wiseacre will soon shelve Ananda India Pale Ale, Gotta Get Up to Get Down Coffee Milk Stout, Tiny Bomb Pilsner, as well as various seasonal and specialty offerings in the Peach State.“We’ve gotten so much feedback through emails, reviews, and social media from Georgians who tried our beer on their visits throughout the Southeast, Chicago, and [Philadelphia] and want to be able to buy Wiseacre in their home state,” said Wiseacre co-founder Kellan Bartosch. “We want to say to Georgia: We got the message loud and clear. Now that we’ve got the help of the pros at Georgia Crown, we’ll be able to get our beer to you quickly!”Georgia will be the ninth state to carry Wiseacre beers. It joins Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, Louisiana, Illinois, Florida, and Pennsylvania.Wiseacre also introduced three new, year-round beers Thursday. Soon, the company will offer a new pale ale, a Berliner Weisse, and an India Pale Ale series.Here’s how the company describes them:Regular Pale Ale is a seasonal offering that became a perennial best-seller thanks to its new-age IPA characteristics but session-able 5.1 percent alcohol by volume. The Beach Within Reach Berliner Weisse is a sour beer made in the style of a German ale that Napoleon once dubbed ‘the champagne of the North.’ Lastly, the MemFresh India Pale Ale series will kick off with Xanadu Hazy IPA.“In the realm of hoppy beers, hyper-fresh is increasingly relevant — IPA super-fans want beers that are consumed within weeks or even days of production for maximum flavor and aroma,” said Wiseacre co-founder and brewmaster Davin Bartosch. “With this new IPA series, our goal is to keep the beer extremely fresh, so we'll be brewing smaller quantities on a regular basis rather than larger batch sizes like we do on most of our year-round beers.”“This past year, we have experimented constantly with hops, varieties of ale yeast, new grain bills, and more. We’re taking the best and most unique things we learned from that to create this new IPA series. Look for MemFresh beers to pop up a few times before the end of 2019 but to be more widely available in early 2020 on draft and in 4-pack cans.”