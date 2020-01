click to enlarge

Jill Forrester, owner of Trolley Stop Market, announced yesterday via Facebook that the restaurant will close on January 10th.Forrester said, in part, of the closing:“Keith and I need a lifestyle change. Owning a restaurant in Memphis and farming produce in Arkansas is chaotic, and at times, extremely stressful. We're eager to focus solely on our farming operation in Arkansas, and most importantly, spend much more time with our 8-year-old son.”Forrester added that they’re assisting the “faithful team of employees” in the search for their “next work home.”Read the full announcement below: