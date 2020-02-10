Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, February 10, 2020

Takashi Bistro Now Open in Midtown

Posted By on Mon, Feb 10, 2020 at 2:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY YOUJEEN CHO ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Youjeen Cho on Unsplash
Takashi Bistro opened in midtown last week on February 4th.

Takashi Bistro is open for lunch and dinner and serves a mix of Japanese and Thai cuisine, as well as sushi rolls, nigiri, and sashimi from the sushi bar.

The menu includes many popular Japanese and Thai staples such as Pad Thai, teriyaki chicken, edamame, and Tom Yum soup, as well as hibachi meals that come with a choice of soup, salad, and rice. They also offer a lunch special during the day.

Located in the space that was formerly Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, Takashi Bistro features an open kitchen and a full-service bar. They’re also offering delivery via the BiteSquad app.

Takashi Bistro is owned and operated by Tony Leong, Sonny Mei, and Roy Ng, who also own the Southaven restaurant Akita Sushi & Hibachi Steakhouse.

Takashi Bistro is located at 1680 Union, Suite 109.

Tags: , , , , ,

