Cordelia's Market Opens Hot Bar, Offering Made-from-Scratch Meals Daily

Cordelia’s Market, a community grocery in Harbor Town, introduced a brand-new hot bar on February 18th. It’s a welcomed extension to the market and grocery that will allow them to serve more fresh, hot meals on a daily basis.Every week will include a Taco Tuesday, but otherwise they plan to rotate the menu each day to serve a variety of foods.“If our customers ask for more of a consistent menu, then we will explore doing more themed days in the future,” says Erica Humphreys, the general manager.“We plan to launch with lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 until 7 p.m. daily. Brunch will be the next step on the horizon, and then breakfast,” she says.Food on the hot bar will be served fresh and made from scratch, providing a quick and convenient new option for customers.“Cordelia’s Market has always been committed to providing customers with a quality and convenient experience,” says Humphreys.Cordelia’s Market –– formerly Miss Cordelia’s Grocery –– has been serving the Harbor Town neighborhood for more than 20 years. They offer a selection of organic produce, snacks, sandwiches, and beer and wine.