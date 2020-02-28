Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, February 28, 2020

Fam Opens Second Location on Highland

Posted By on Fri, Feb 28, 2020 at 2:15 PM

click to enlarge FAM/FACEBOOK
  • Fam/Facebook
Asian restaurant Fam opened a second location this month on the Highland strip.

Fam, a fast-casual restaurant Downtown that focuses mostly on Japanese cuisine, is expanding and introducing new menu items –– such as Maine lobster bao buns. Fam is known primarily for hibachi-style rice bowls and sushi, but they also offer a number of sides and appetizers, like tuna salmon poke and octopus dumplings.

The first location opened Downtown at 149 Madison in late 2018 with a slightly smaller menu and has been evolving ever since. Owner Ian Vo says the name “Fam” is short for “family.”

Fam is also available for delivery via Uber Eats, BiteSquad, and DoorDash, as well as curbside pick-up and catering.

The new location is open at 521 S. Highland, and both locations are open for lunch and dinner daily.

