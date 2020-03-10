Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Soulful Food Truck Festival to Close Out Black Restaurant Week

Posted By on Tue, Mar 10, 2020 at 2:37 PM

click to enlarge download.jpg
Following this year’s Memphis Black Restaurant Week (March 8th through 14th), the Soulful Food Truck Festival will be held Sunday, March 15th, at Tiger Lane. The event, hosted by MBRW founder Cynthia Daniels, will feature minority-owned food trucks, entertainment, and a family-friendly environment.

Daniels is a full-service event planner. Although originally from Georgia, she has been planning events in the Mid-South since 2012. “I didn’t see a family festival that celebrates minorities,” Daniels says. “If you don’t see it, then create it.”

Twenty-five food trucks will be participating in the festival. Among them are Mr. Frazier’s Fish Fry, Firecracker Food Truck, Robinson Smokehouse, Fresh Gulf Shrimp, Crumpy’s on the Go, and more. See the full list below.

Live entertainment at the event will include Gerald Richardson, Courtney Little, Angie P. Holmes, and DJ Zoom. Local beer and wine will be available to purchase.

The festival will be held at Tiger Lane, 450 Early Maxwell, on Sunday, March 15th, from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $8 at the gate. Admission is free for children under 5. Tickets for children older than of 5 are $5.

Participating food trucks include:

Smurfey’s Smokehouse
Mr. Frazier’s Fish Fry
Firecracker Food Truck
Robinson Smokehouse
Fresh Gulf Shrimp
Crumpy’s on the Go
Characters Food Truck
StaMar’s Concessions & Catering
Smokey Baby Eatery
Three Women & A Truck
Fantasy Food Truck
Chef TNT
Owls Nest
Lil Miracles
Busy Bees
Louisiana Hot Boil
Fabulous Flavors
Cousins Maine Lobster
The BBQ Lady
Chef 4 A Day

