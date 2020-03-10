Soulful Food Truck Festival to Close Out Black Restaurant Week

click to enlarge

Following this year’s Memphis Black Restaurant Week (March 8th through 14th), the Soulful Food Truck Festival will be held Sunday, March 15th, at Tiger Lane. The event, hosted by MBRW founder Cynthia Daniels, will feature minority-owned food trucks, entertainment, and a family-friendly environment.Daniels is a full-service event planner. Although originally from Georgia, she has been planning events in the Mid-South since 2012. “I didn’t see a family festival that celebrates minorities,” Daniels says. “If you don’t see it, then create it.”Twenty-five food trucks will be participating in the festival. Among them are Mr. Frazier’s Fish Fry, Firecracker Food Truck, Robinson Smokehouse, Fresh Gulf Shrimp, Crumpy’s on the Go, and more. See the full list below.Live entertainment at the event will include Gerald Richardson, Courtney Little, Angie P. Holmes, and DJ Zoom. Local beer and wine will be available to purchase.The festival will be held at Tiger Lane, 450 Early Maxwell, on Sunday, March 15th, from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $8 at the gate. Admission is free for children under 5. Tickets for children older than of 5 are $5.Participating food trucks include:Smurfey’s SmokehouseMr. Frazier’s Fish FryFirecracker Food TruckRobinson SmokehouseFresh Gulf ShrimpCrumpy’s on the GoCharacters Food TruckStaMar’s Concessions & CateringSmokey Baby EateryThree Women & A TruckFantasy Food TruckChef TNTOwls NestLil MiraclesBusy BeesLouisiana Hot BoilFabulous FlavorsCousins Maine LobsterThe BBQ LadyChef 4 A Day