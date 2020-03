How to Eat Now: A Guide to Memphis Restaurants During the Coronavirus Pandemic

click to enlarge Justin Fox Burks

How to Eat Now is our running guide to how to still order from your Memphis favorite restaurant. To add your restaurant's information, please email toby@memphisflyer.com and use this template:Restaurant Name –phone numberStreet address, website addressOrdering Instructions(see below)The Cooper Young Business Association and its members are concerned for the safety and well-being of our patrons, staff and our community. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, we as a group, are establishing some added services to help our community stay safe. Helping our community is our priority.Effective immediately the following restaurants are implementing some new ways to get your favorite meals. These practices will help to ensure our patrons, staff and community remain healthy during this time. All restaurants are open at this time and will be providing sanitizers for public use, cleaning all tables, bars, seating areas with disinfectant. Plastic ware is available upon request.(901) 726-4444940 S. Cooper Street, www.alchemymemphis.comMenu items are available for takeout daily. Delivery is available through Togo Services, UberEats, GrubHub or phone.(901) 725-7437752 S. Cooper Street, www.aldospizzapies.comMenu items are available for delivery and takeout daily. Delivery range is all of Midtown and Crosstown. Aldo’s will deliver further out; please ask if it is available when you call.(901) 569-5360966 S. Cooper Street, www.anotherroadsideattractioncatering.comThere are a number of ways we can help serve you – While you are looking to keep distance, stay home, or simply escape, we are here to offer you a memorable and healthy sustenance. We deliver.Have a private chef prepare a date night or a small friendly gathering at your house. – We COOK and CLEAN.We can drop off prepared meals for your household or serve a Meal family style at your house: Consider a theme such as Spanish, Italian, Caribbean, French, Southern, Texas or barbecue home cooked meals.We also offer prepared meals for company events — let us prepare lunches for your employees in a safe and sanitary environment and drop off curbside or set up for your enjoyment. Single serving boxed lunches, breakfast, any corporate or private daytime event!Let us take the stress out of the upcoming Passover and Easter holidays for you. We can create a meal you won’t forget within the comfort of your own home.If you would like to have cooking classes in your home, we can focus around meal prep, International cuisines, appetizers or family meals for you and your friends.(901) 249-3378945 S. Cooper Street, www.bluffcitycoffee.comMenu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup daily. Custom group orders for business breakfast and lunch deliveries are available, please call 901-482-5714 to facilitate.(901) 343-0103959 S. Cooper Street, www.cafeolememphis.comMenu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup daily. Delivery is available through BiteSquad and DoorDash.(901) 278-01292179 Central Avenue, www.cafepalladio.comMenu items are available for takeout during normal business hours. Delivery is available through BiteSquad.(901) 274-5151903 S. Cooper Street, www.celticcrossingmemphis.comMenu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup daily. Call about delivery options.(901) 272-93772249 Central Avenue, www.eatcbq.comMenu items are available for takeout daily. Catering is available for all types of events – large and small, please call to setup.Central BBQ employees will be delivering regular takeout orders with a $25 minimum plus $5 delivery fee – credit only.Curbside Pickup-Customers with call-in orders can now stay in their car. They must pay with valid cc# over the phone. Orders will be brought out to them once they arrive; we will be checking their ID and card to make sure they match before releasing their food.(901) 871-6879800 S. Cooper Street, www.cooperstreet2020.comAll items are available for takeout during normal business hours. Curbside service is available. Limited delivery times are available.(901) 207-62042156 Young AvenueMenu items are available for takeout daily. Delivery is available through DoorDash.(901) 410-8223921 S. Cooper Street, www.hammerandale.comMenu and Growlers are available for takeout and curbside pickup. We will continue to clean and sanitize all growlers before filling.(901) 654-34552158 Young Avenue, www.imaginevegancafe.comMenu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup. Call us for catering for larger groups. Delivery available through Postmates.(901) 272-72102170 Young Avenue, www.javacabanacoffeehouse.comMenu items are available for takeout.(901) 748-54252155 Central Avenue, www.knifebirdwinebar.comKnifebird is currently open but doesn’t offer takeout or curbside pickup.(901) 207-5343768 S. Cooper Street, www.memphismadebrewing.comCheck website and social media for daily offerings.(901) 347-39652149 Young Avenue, www.mulanbistro.comMenu items are available for takeout daily and curbside pickup. Delivery is available through GrubHub, BiteSquad, UberEats and DoorDash. Custom luncheon packages and catering are available.(901) 725-0722862 S. Cooper Street, www.soulfishcafe.comMenu items are available for takeout daily. Delivery available through GrubHub, FoodBoss, and BringMeThat.(901) 922-5314993 S. Cooper Street, www.stonesoupcafememphis.comMenu items are available for takeout during normal business hours. Catering available.(901) 278-0278937 S. Cooper Street, www.sweetgrassnextdoor.comMenu items are available for takeout. Special menu for more people i.e. meals for 2, 4 and 6 people. Delivery is available through GrubHub and curbside service will be available.(901) 272-7111966 S. Cooper Street, www.thebeautyshoprestaurant.com"Staying in doesn't mean missing a Good Meal"- The Beauty Shop Restaurant has started Curbside Beauty!Call us and place your order for Lunch, Dinner or Brunch and we can do Curbside Pickup or We can Deliver anywhere in the Memphis Area — " Beauty in a Bag" — Helping the Community and Keeping us together with healthy food at the family table is our priority.(901) 274-2556928 S. Cooper Street – www.tsunamimemphis.comMenu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup. Delivery will be available in Mid-town by our employees. Prepared meals that can be frozen and then later warmed will be available as well.(901) 278-00342119 Young Avenue, www.youngavenuedeli.comMenu items are available for takeout daily. Delivery available through GrubHub, FoodBoss, and BringMeThat.