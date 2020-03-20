Horseshoe Tunica Delivers 'Truckloads' to Mid-South Food Bank

Horseshoe Tunica

So, what do you do when coronavirus has closed your restaurant doors and you have a ton of food left? Well, Horseshoe Tunica gave it to the Mid-South Food Bank.On Friday morning, the casino delivered literally "truckloads" of food to the food bank, Memphis Union Mission, and Sacred Heart Mission.“We are happy to work with such great partners and wanted to donate these food items to the community as soon as possible,” said R. Scott Barber, regional president of Caesars Mid-South.The donation came from Horseshoe's restaurants, which are temporarily closed at the direction of the Mississippi Gaming Commission in response to coronavirus.