Emergency Rule Allows Restaurants to Sell Beer for Takeout, Delivery

This morning, I asked my colleagues on the Memphis Alcohol Commission to vote to allow restaurants to sell beer with delivery & takeout. My hope is this could help struggling businesses some. We are in the process of setting an emergency meeting to vote on this proposal.

The Memphis Alcohol Commission unanimously voted to allow restaurants to sell beer for delivery & takeout for now. Thanks @MayorMemphis & his administration for helping make this happen so fast. Let’s all go drink & eat & support local businesses. You can do this Memphis! pic.twitter.com/ngSB5hH9cX

