Emergency Rule Allows Restaurants to Sell Beer for Takeout, Delivery

A temporary rule will allow restaurants and bars to sell beer for takeout and delivery thanks to quick moves by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and the Memphis Alcohol Commission (MAC).The news comes from the Twitter account of Steven Reid, a political consultant and commissioner with the MAC. His tweets about it began Friday. Here's the thread as the rule move from idea to reality.Another source sent the text of the MAC's ruling, approved Saturday morning."Due the declaration of a civil emergency by Mayor Strickland for the City of Memphis, I move that the Alcohol Commission grant permission for all businesses presently holding a lawful 'on premises' beer permit issued by the Memphis Permits Office to sell sealed containers of beer to-go, including curb side, drive-through and/or delivery."All permittees, their employees-including delivery employees, subject to this motion must continue to follow all applicable federal, state and City laws and ordinances. This motion takes effect immediately upon passage and will remain in effect only for the time until the Mayor of Memphis announces the declaration of Civil Emergency has ended."It wasn't immediately clear what a "sealed container" was exactly. Certainly it'll include crowlers and growlers but, maybe, bottles and cans, too.We'll update this post as we get more information. In the meantime, let's get a pint (or many) delivered and raise them to some good news for Memphis restaurants.