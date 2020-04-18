Saturday, April 18, 2020
Avenue Coffee Announces Closure
Posted
By Shara Clark
on Sat, Apr 18, 2020 at 10:11 AM
click to enlarge
After six years in business, the U of M area coffee shop announced on Facebook Friday that it would close on Sunday, April 19th.
The shop — a quiet study spot for college students and a go-to pick-me-up for Normal Station residents — operated as a nonprofit. The “coffee shop with a cause” donated a portion of each month’s proceeds to a variety of social justice organizations.
Late last month, the shop created a GoFundMe campaign
to help cover expenses and barista pay as business decreased dramatically due to COVID-19 closings, including a shutdown of its dine-in business and shuttering of the nearby U of M campus. The campaign had not yet reached $1,000 as of publication of this article. Avenue has recently been open for curbside/to-go service only.
Tags: Avenue Coffee, U of M, University of Memphis, coffee, coffee shop, Image