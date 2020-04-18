Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Avenue Coffee Announces Closure

Posted By on Sat, Apr 18, 2020 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge AVENUE COFFEE/FACEBOOK
  • Avenue Coffee/Facebook
After six years in business, the U of M area coffee shop announced on Facebook Friday that it would close on Sunday, April 19th.

The shop — a quiet study spot for college students and a go-to pick-me-up for Normal Station residents — operated as a nonprofit. The “coffee shop with a cause” donated a portion of each month’s proceeds to a variety of social justice organizations.

Late last month, the shop created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover expenses and barista pay as business decreased dramatically due to COVID-19 closings, including a shutdown of its dine-in business and shuttering of the nearby U of M campus. The campaign had not yet reached $1,000 as of publication of this article. Avenue has recently been open for curbside/to-go service only.
screen_shot_2020-04-18_at_9.48.50_am.png

Tags: , , , , ,

