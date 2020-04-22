How to Support Local: Restaurants
Huey’s
Curbside pickup, delivery, catering. Order to-go signature drinks, beer, wine, and liquor. Order online here.
Venice Kitchen
Delivery (through Uber Eats), take-out, and curbside. Offers family meals and a free gallon of tea or lemonade with all orders over $35. Order online here.
Cafe Keough
Open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 901-509-2469 to place to-go orders. Access the menu here.
Bayou Bar and Grille
Crawfish boil on select days. $7 jar of Zydeco sauce. $12 6-packs of Bud Light. $18 6-pack crafts and imports. $13-15 of new 64 oz. Growler bottles. Call 901-278-8626 for curbside or take-out. View their entire menu here.
The Bar-B-Q Shop
Regular menu, family packs, and beer available for curbside and takeout. Call 901-272-1277 to order. View the menu here.
Amplified Meal Prep
Have Amplified Meal Prep deliver healthy, ready-to-eat meals straight to your door. No minimum order or subscription required. Serves Memphis and surrounding areas, including Southaven, Olive Branch, and Hernando. Place orders by 4 p.m. on Thursdays on their website.
Cheffie’s Cafe
Click here to order online for take out, curbside, and delivery. Click here to see Market Items. Click here to see Family Meals. Tea, lemonade, craft beer, and wine available.
Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar
Single and family meals and wines available for curbside pickup and free delivery. View the menu here. Call 901-521-8005. Purchase tickets for the VIP reopening party (date TBD).
Southern Social
Single and family meals and wines available for curbside pickup and free delivery. View the menu here. Call 901-754-5555. Purchase tickets for the VIP reopening party (date TBD).
Porch & Parlor
Single and family meals and wines available for curbside pickup and free delivery. View the menu here. View the Parlor Prime Wagyu Meat Market menu here. Call 901-725-4000. Purchase tickets for the VIP reopening party (date TBD).
French Truck Coffee
French Truck Coffee will be closing at 2 p.m. each day and offering to-go options only. Need beans at home? They are temporarily bringing back home deliveries and waving shipping costs. Place an order online and have it delivered to your home within two business days.
Grecian Gourmet Taverna
Offers grab and go ready-to-heat options and frozen take and bake meals on their online menu, as well as beer, bottles of wine and house-made sangria by the glass. View entire menu here. Curbside pickup. Call 901-249-6626, making sure to place your order in advance.
Midtown Crossing Grill
Open daily from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. for pickup and delivery. Menu and online ordering available at their website.
Mulan Asian Bistro (East)
Curbside pickup, carryout, and co-contact delivery available. Order online or call 901-609-8680.
The Second Line and Restaurant Iris
Ready to-go meals for family or friends available for delivery or pickup. Each will be vacuum sealed and handled with the utmost care and hygiene. Also available online are washable protective masks, mixed cocktails, Shotwell Candy Co. salted caramels, wine, beer, and other beverages. Click here to view menu and order online.
Tug’s
Open for delivery and to-go orders. Click here to order online or call 901-260-3344.
Napa Cafe
Curbside pickup, takeout, and DoorDash delivery. Click here to view the menu. Call 901-683-0441 to place your order.
Capriccio Grill
Open for takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery. Family style and alcoholic beverages available. Click here to view the menu and order for delivery. Call 901-529-4000 for takeout and curbside.
Bardog
Open for curbside pickup and delivery for food and alcohol service. Click here to view the menu and call 901-275-8752 to place your order.
Celtic Crossing
Celtic Crossing is offering curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash. Call 901-274-5151 to place your order from the curbside lunch and dinner menu and curbside brunch menu (Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.).
El Mero Taco
El Mero Taco accepts online orders for takeout and delivery through GrubHub on regular menu items and family meals. For information on where to find their food truck, click here. Please order online, as they will not handle cash or credit cards. Updated hours: Tuesdays-Thursdays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Joe’s Fried Chicken
Loflin Yard
Order meals, small plates, kids meals, 6-packs, wine, and cocktails by delivery or curbside pickup. Order online here
Lucky Cat Ramen
Ramen, rice bowls, family meals, alcoholic beverages, and more available for curbside pickup, takeout, and delivery. Visit their website to view the entire menu. Call 901-208-8145 to place an order.
Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos
Offers takeout, delivery, and catering. Order online or call 901-526-0037.
Mahogany Memphis
Open for curbside, takeout, and family meal prep. Order online or call 901-623-7977.
Mulan Asian Bistro
Takeout and delivery available. $20 minimum order for deliveries. Available within 5 miles. View the menu here and call 901-347-3965 to place your order.
Railgarten
Shrimp boil, BBQ Shrimp Po Boy, Impossible Burger Po Boy, and alcoholic beverages available on select days. Free delivery in the midtown and Downtown area. Follow their Facebook to stay updated.
Raw Girls Memphis
All three locations are open. $44 six packs, hand sanitizers, and new spring menu. Curbside pickup available. Click here for more information.
Robata Ramen & Yakitori Bar
Takeout and delivery available. View the entire menu here and call 901-410-8290 to place your order.
Soul Fish Cafe
Takeout, pickup, and curbside available. For locations, hours, and menu, click here.
Swanky’s Taco Shop
Regular menu items and family meals available for takeout, pickup, and limited in-house delivery. Delivery also available via GrubHub and DoorDash. Click here for more information.
Trap Fusion
Regular menu items and crawfish boil available via curbside and delivery through GrubHub and UberEats. Call 901-207-5565 or order online.
Young Avenue Deli
Regular menu items, alcoholic beverages, growlers, and growler fills available through to go, curbside pickup, and delivery. Follow their Facebook for more information.
Pimento’s Kitchen & Market
Drive-thru, pickup, takeout, catering, family meals, cocktails to go, and curbside market needs available. Order regular menu items, indoor picnic package, safe at home package, and more. Follow their Facebook for more information.
The Liquor Store Diner
Order all day breakfast, desserts, sides, alcoholic beverages, and more online for pickup or delivery.
Jack Pirtle’s Chicken
Drive-thru open. Check our latest issues for Jack Pirtle’s coupons. View the menu here.
Crosstown Concourse
Crosstown Brewery:
Offers pickup and delivery. Delivery available Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday noon-6 p.m. with a $36 minimum. Pickup hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday noon-5 p.m.
Curb Market:
Still open with regular hours. Grab-n-Go/pickup/delivery options. Free delivery. To order, call Curb Market at 901-453-6880.
Global Cafe:
Offering curbside pickup and free delivery within a 4-mile radius. They are also raising funds to provide meals to medical professionals working on the front lines and to people economically impacted by the virus. To donate and view the menu, click here or call 901-512-6890
Farm Burger:
Farm Burger is open for pickup and delivery. $2 off kids meals. 20 percent will be added to any gift card purchase, which will go towards the Farm Burger Employee Fund and a local Farmers Fund.
MemPops:
MemPops is closed but is offering delivery on $10 minimum purchase. Call Chris to schedule a delivery 901-596-6293.
Saucy Chicken:
Abbreviated dining hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Saucy Chicken is offering curbside pickup or in-store pickup. Also offering free delivery in the Crosstown Concourse; provide phone number and location information. If you are not in the Crosstown Concourse, you can use the Bite Squad app. Bite Squad is offering free delivery with the promotional code: INSIDE. Call 901-203-3838 for assistance.
**When requesting free delivery in Crosstown Concourse, choose "curbside pickup" during check out and call with your location information.
Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.
Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.
You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.