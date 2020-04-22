How to Support Local: Restaurants

click to enlarge Photo by Ilya Mashkov on Unsplash

Just because dining rooms throughout the city are closed doesn't mean you can't still enjoy an at-home date or family night. Lucky for us, many of our local restaurants have us in mind with newly added takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery options. Below, we've compiled a dining guide comprised of offerings from our advertisers.

Huey’s

Curbside pickup, delivery, catering. Order to-go signature drinks, beer, wine, and liquor. Order online here.

Venice Kitchen

Delivery (through Uber Eats), take-out, and curbside. Offers family meals and a free gallon of tea or lemonade with all orders over $35. Order online here.

Cafe Keough

Open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 901-509-2469 to place to-go orders. Access the menu here.

Bayou Bar and Grille

Crawfish boil on select days. $7 jar of Zydeco sauce. $12 6-packs of Bud Light. $18 6-pack crafts and imports. $13-15 of new 64 oz. Growler bottles. Call 901-278-8626 for curbside or take-out. View their entire menu here.

The Bar-B-Q Shop

Regular menu, family packs, and beer available for curbside and takeout. Call 901-272-1277 to order. View the menu here.

Amplified Meal Prep

Have Amplified Meal Prep deliver healthy, ready-to-eat meals straight to your door. No minimum order or subscription required. Serves Memphis and surrounding areas, including Southaven, Olive Branch, and Hernando. Place orders by 4 p.m. on Thursdays on their website.

Cheffie’s Cafe

Click here to order online for take out, curbside, and delivery. Click here to see Market Items. Click here to see Family Meals. Tea, lemonade, craft beer, and wine available.

Flight Restaurant and Wine Bar

Single and family meals and wines available for curbside pickup and free delivery. View the menu here. Call 901-521-8005. Purchase tickets for the VIP reopening party (date TBD).

Southern Social

Single and family meals and wines available for curbside pickup and free delivery. View the menu here. Call 901-754-5555. Purchase tickets for the VIP reopening party (date TBD).

Porch & Parlor

Single and family meals and wines available for curbside pickup and free delivery. View the menu here. View the Parlor Prime Wagyu Meat Market menu here. Call 901-725-4000. Purchase tickets for the VIP reopening party (date TBD).

French Truck Coffee

French Truck Coffee will be closing at 2 p.m. each day and offering to-go options only. Need beans at home? They are temporarily bringing back home deliveries and waving shipping costs. Place an order online and have it delivered to your home within two business days.

Grecian Gourmet Taverna

Offers grab and go ready-to-heat options and frozen take and bake meals on their online menu, as well as beer, bottles of wine and house-made sangria by the glass. View entire menu here. Curbside pickup. Call 901-249-6626, making sure to place your order in advance.

Midtown Crossing Grill

Open daily from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. for pickup and delivery. Menu and online ordering available at their website.

Mulan Asian Bistro (East)

Curbside pickup, carryout, and co-contact delivery available. Order online or call 901-609-8680.

The Second Line and Restaurant Iris

Ready to-go meals for family or friends available for delivery or pickup. Each will be vacuum sealed and handled with the utmost care and hygiene. Also available online are washable protective masks, mixed cocktails, Shotwell Candy Co. salted caramels, wine, beer, and other beverages. Click here to view menu and order online.

Tug’s

Open for delivery and to-go orders. Click here to order online or call 901-260-3344.

Napa Cafe

Curbside pickup, takeout, and DoorDash delivery. Click here to view the menu. Call 901-683-0441 to place your order.

Capriccio Grill

Open for takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery. Family style and alcoholic beverages available. Click here to view the menu and order for delivery. Call 901-529-4000 for takeout and curbside.

Bardog

Open for curbside pickup and delivery for food and alcohol service. Click here to view the menu and call 901-275-8752 to place your order.

Celtic Crossing

Celtic Crossing is offering curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash. Call 901-274-5151 to place your order from the curbside lunch and dinner menu and curbside brunch menu (Sundays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.).

El Mero Taco

El Mero Taco accepts online orders for takeout and delivery through GrubHub on regular menu items and family meals. For information on where to find their food truck, click here. Please order online, as they will not handle cash or credit cards. Updated hours: Tuesdays-Thursdays 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Joe’s Fried Chicken

Open for takeout from 4 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. For pick up or curbside service, call 901-337-7003. You can also order through DoorDash, GrubHub, and UberEats. Family style dinner is available.

Loflin Yard

Order meals, small plates, kids meals, 6-packs, wine, and cocktails by delivery or curbside pickup. Order online here

Lucky Cat Ramen

Ramen, rice bowls, family meals, alcoholic beverages, and more available for curbside pickup, takeout, and delivery. Visit their website to view the entire menu. Call 901-208-8145 to place an order.

Maciel’s Tortas & Tacos

Offers takeout, delivery, and catering. Order online or call 901-526-0037.

Mahogany Memphis

Open for curbside, takeout, and family meal prep. Order online or call 901-623-7977.

Mulan Asian Bistro

Takeout and delivery available. $20 minimum order for deliveries. Available within 5 miles. View the menu here and call 901-347-3965 to place your order.

Railgarten

Shrimp boil, BBQ Shrimp Po Boy, Impossible Burger Po Boy, and alcoholic beverages available on select days. Free delivery in the midtown and Downtown area. Follow their Facebook to stay updated.

Raw Girls Memphis

All three locations are open. $44 six packs, hand sanitizers, and new spring menu. Curbside pickup available. Click here for more information.

Robata Ramen & Yakitori Bar

Takeout and delivery available. View the entire menu here and call 901-410-8290 to place your order.

Soul Fish Cafe

Takeout, pickup, and curbside available. For locations, hours, and menu, click here.

Swanky’s Taco Shop

Regular menu items and family meals available for takeout, pickup, and limited in-house delivery. Delivery also available via GrubHub and DoorDash. Click here for more information.

Trap Fusion

Regular menu items and crawfish boil available via curbside and delivery through GrubHub and UberEats. Call 901-207-5565 or order online.

Young Avenue Deli

Regular menu items, alcoholic beverages, growlers, and growler fills available through to go, curbside pickup, and delivery. Follow their Facebook for more information.

Pimento’s Kitchen & Market

Drive-thru, pickup, takeout, catering, family meals, cocktails to go, and curbside market needs available. Order regular menu items, indoor picnic package, safe at home package, and more. Follow their Facebook for more information.

The Liquor Store Diner

Order all day breakfast, desserts, sides, alcoholic beverages, and more online for pickup or delivery.

Jack Pirtle’s Chicken

Drive-thru open. Check our latest issues for Jack Pirtle’s coupons. View the menu here.

Crosstown Concourse

Crosstown Brewery:

Offers pickup and delivery. Delivery available Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday noon-6 p.m. with a $36 minimum. Pickup hours are Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday noon-5 p.m.

Curb Market:

Still open with regular hours. Grab-n-Go/pickup/delivery options. Free delivery. To order, call Curb Market at 901-453-6880.

Global Cafe:

Offering curbside pickup and free delivery within a 4-mile radius. They are also raising funds to provide meals to medical professionals working on the front lines and to people economically impacted by the virus. To donate and view the menu, click here or call 901-512-6890

Farm Burger:

Farm Burger is open for pickup and delivery. $2 off kids meals. 20 percent will be added to any gift card purchase, which will go towards the Farm Burger Employee Fund and a local Farmers Fund.

MemPops:

MemPops is closed but is offering delivery on $10 minimum purchase. Call Chris to schedule a delivery 901-596-6293.

Saucy Chicken:

Abbreviated dining hours: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Saucy Chicken is offering curbside pickup or in-store pickup. Also offering free delivery in the Crosstown Concourse; provide phone number and location information. If you are not in the Crosstown Concourse, you can use the Bite Squad app. Bite Squad is offering free delivery with the promotional code: INSIDE. Call 901-203-3838 for assistance.

**When requesting free delivery in Crosstown Concourse, choose "curbside pickup" during check out and call with your location information.