Monday, May 11, 2020

Big Cypress Lodge to Open Mississippi Terrace Outdoor Lounge

Posted By on Mon, May 11, 2020 at 3:43 PM

click to enlarge dsc01618-pano-edit.jpg
Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid’s Big Cypress Lodge announced today its 7,000-square-foot outdoor lounge — Mississippi Terrace — will open on May 22nd.

Mississippi Terrace’s seating — including oversized couches and circular fire pit tables — will stretch around the outside of Big Cypress’ third floor, offering a sky-high view of the Mississippi River and the nightly Mighty Lights LED light shows.

“We are excited for the Memphis community to experience the Mississippi Terrace as we all return to connecting in-person with friends, family, and co-workers,” Nail Task, general manager of Big Cypress Lodge said in a press release. “A lot of planning went into creating this thoughtful space where Memphians can make new memories and celebrate brighter summer days ahead.”

The release also states that there will be “plenty of separate seating areas for responsible social distancing.”

The lounge will host DJs and live music on select nights and will feature a full-service bar with signature cocktails, wine, and beer, and a light menu of snacks and entrées.

Menu items will include:
Signature Cocktails
Summer Rye – Rittenhouse Rye, Strawberry, Aperol, Fresh Lime Juice, Absinthe
Sweet Tea Mule – Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka, Peach Puree, Lemon Juice, Ginger Beer, Fresh Mint
Southern Lady – Maker’s Mark, Jalapeno, Mint, Raspberry, Fresh Lemon Juice, Sparkling Rose

Dishes
Charcuterie & Cheese Board – seared venison and duck sausage, Genoa salami, Vermont white cheddar and imported cheeses, house-made pimento cheese, red onion jam, whole grain mustard, and garlic flatbread
Smoked Trout Dip – green onion, capers, red onion, garlic flatbread
Heirloom Tomato & Mozzarella Salad – arugula, spring mix, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil, heirloom grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella pearls, balsamic reduction
Bacon Guacamole – avocado, lime juice, cilantro, tomatoes, smoked bacon, fresh jalapeño, queso fresco, corn tortillas
Fresh-Baked Soft Pretzel – cheddar ale dipping sauce and whole grain Creole mustard
Italian Flatbread – hearty tomato sauce, roasted grape tomatoes, Italian sausage, mozzarella, red onion, arugula
Fried Gator & Creole Catfish Fingers – spicy hand-breaded alligator, Creole-breaded catfish, sweet jalapeño cream sauce, house-made lemon tartar sauce

Mississippi Terrace is set to open on Memorial Day weekend. Hours will be 5-10 p.m., Friday, May 22nd, through Monday, May 25th. Following the grand opening, the lounge will operate from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursdays-Saturdays, weather permitting.
click to enlarge dsc01522-edit.jpg

