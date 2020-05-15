The Cupboad Will Reopen Dining Room May 20th

The Cupboard restaurant will reopen May 20th with table seating. Fans of the eatery will be able to enjoy the iconic restaurant’s full menu of items, including chicken and dressing, eggplant casserole, baked apples, and lemon ice box pie.

The Midtown restaurant reopened May 7th with curbside pickup of favorite comfort foods.

The Cupboard, which celebrated its 75th anniversary last year, will continue to offer curbside, but the restaurant will reopen at 7 a.m. May 20th for breakfast all day and lunch and dinner beginning at 10:30 a.m., says owner Charles Cavallo. “Like we were before,” he says.

The restaurant, which will be open seven days a week, now will do 50 percent capacity, he says. “The dining room is already set up for social distancing. We have hand sanitizers.”

The Cupboard, which began takeout and curbside May 6th, was closed for six weeks, Cavallo says. During that time they remodeled the restaurant. “We did the lobby, dining room. While we’ve been closed we’ve been working. We put a new ceiling in, new flooring.”

Monitors on the back wall will be behind the cash registers. Granite tops, which will go where the cash registers are located, will be at the restaurant by the time the dining room reopens, Cavallo says. “It’s really neat.”

Popular takeout items included “fried green tomatoes, Italian spinach, corn pudding.”

“Curbside has been great. We’ve had five lanes for pick up. A lot of times all five lanes are full. But people want to come back to the dining room. They want to come to the store. They want to come home. We have an older clientele, and this is their only outing. They love it. They’ve been missing it.”

The Cupboard is at 1400 Union, (901) 276 8015