First Local Craft Seltzer Hits Shelves This Week

Wanna have Fun? Look for it on shelves Friday.From Memphis Made, Fun is the first hard seltzer made at a local craft brewery. Fun Lime is the first flavor the brewery is rolling out. On Friday, look for it in 12-ounce cans just like this:“This is a light, refreshing beverage that is perfect for our hot Memphis summers,” said Andy Ashby, Memphis Made sales manager.The hard seltzer is gluten free, four percent alcohol by volume and weighs in at 90 calories, two grams of carbohydrates, and one gram of sugar.The seltzer will hit shelves throughout Shelby County thanks to Ajax Distributing Co.“The seltzer category is exploding right now,” said Patrick Turner, vice president of sales with Ajax. “Ajax is thrilled to be selling the first true local seltzer.”Drew Barton, Memphis Made president and head brewer, said Fun ”is unlike anything we’ve ever made and we can’t wait to have some Fun with everyone.”