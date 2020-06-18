Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

Thursday, June 18, 2020

First Local Craft Seltzer Hits Shelves This Week

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 10:50 AM

click to enlarge fun_lime_six_pack.jpg

Wanna have Fun? Look for it on shelves Friday.

From Memphis Made, Fun is the first hard seltzer made at a local craft brewery. Fun Lime is the first flavor the brewery is rolling out. On Friday, look for it in 12-ounce cans just like this:
click to enlarge fun_lime_single_can.jpg

“This is a light, refreshing beverage that is perfect for our hot Memphis summers,” said Andy Ashby, Memphis Made sales manager.

The hard seltzer is gluten free, four percent alcohol by volume and weighs in at 90 calories, two grams of carbohydrates, and one gram of sugar.

The seltzer will hit shelves throughout Shelby County thanks to Ajax Distributing Co.
The seltzer category is exploding right now. click to tweet
“The seltzer category is exploding right now,” said Patrick Turner, vice president of sales with Ajax. “Ajax is thrilled to be selling the first true local seltzer.”

Drew Barton, Memphis Made president and head brewer, said Fun ”is unlike anything we’ve ever made and we can’t wait to have some Fun with everyone.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Take ’Em Down
Take a Seat at the Beauty Shop
Memphis Jazz Workshop Keeps the Jazz Flame Burning
Da 5 Bloods: Spike Lee’s State of the Union
Commission Continues Budget Slog, Feud with Mayor
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation