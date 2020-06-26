Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, June 26, 2020

Wiseacre2 Opens Friday

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge BRANDON HERRINGTON
  • Brandon Herrington
Wiseacre Brewing Co. will open its new Downtown brewery and taproom Friday.

The 40,000-square-foot facility, dubbed Wiseacre2, has a 120-seat (socially distanced) taproom for guests and a massive outdoor patio.

To go, though, you'll need to get a ticket at Wiseacre's website. Sadly, all tickets for Friday and Saturday have been snagged already.

The ticket situation is an effort to limit the number of guests in the taproom at one time. One ticket will get you a two-hour slot at Wiseacre2. Seatings are spaced one hour apart to give staff time to clean and disinfect all surfaces.

Guests are asked to wear a mask, bus their own tables, and pay tabs through a free mobile app called Arryved.

“After weeks of being closed to guests, we’re thrilled to be open, even with this limited capacity,” said Kellan Bartosch, Wiseacre co-founder. “Of course, we would have never chosen to open our new brewery during a global pandemic – definitely not what we had in mind when we started planning this two years ago.

click to enlarge Brothers and Wiseacre co-founders Davin Bartosch (left) and Kellan Bartosch (right). - WISEACRE BREWING CO.
  • Wiseacre Brewing Co.
  • Brothers and Wiseacre co-founders Davin Bartosch (left) and Kellan Bartosch (right).

"But while we were closed to guests, our new facility did give us increased canning capacity, which allowed us to introduce new packages like 16-ounce cans and 12 packs and to meet the demand from our grocery and retail partners.”

The original Wiseacre on Broad, dubbed Wiseacre-OG, will continue to operate.

The company was founded in 2012 and has grown steadily in production and distribution. Wiseacre beer is now available in six states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and Tennessee. Kellan Bartosch and co-founder Davin Bartosch hope the new taproom will draw some of Wiseacre's faraway fan base to visit Memphis. 

Tags:

