Randy Santel Dives Into the Fire at New Wing Order

Santel, currently in the middle of a Southeast food tour, will take on New Wing Order’s Mouth Melter Challenge this evening at Meddlesome Brewery. But a quick glance at his schedule indicates that he had singled out the Memphis trip as one of his most exciting stops.
"I love Memphis and I’ve done many food challenges all around the area,” says Santel. “Some of our subscribers recommended New Wing Order and their amazing food. We contacted them and they were more than interested in putting together a food challenge for me that will be ongoing. I’ve heard great things about the brewery it will be held at, too, so I’m excited to meet everyone and enjoy some delicious wings!"
Food challenges are par for the course for Santel, who has vanquished more than 850 challenges internationally. For its part, New Wing Order relishes the chance to take him on.
"With the reputation Randy has in the competitive eating world and the massive following he has built, we were definitely honored when his team approached us about the challenge,” says owner Cole Forrest. “It was a chance for us to showcase our award-winning food on an international stage while also doing something fun and outside the box."
The food truck’s Mouth Melter Challenge tasks Santel with diving into a raging inferno, and comprises a Hot Wing Nacho ‘Volcano,’ Loaded Fry ‘Mountain,’ and a Hot Wing ‘Gauntlet.’ Anyone interested in the fiery clash can roll up, grab a Meddlesome brew, and snag a few wings of their own. A meet and greet with Santel starts at 4pm, while the challenge itself kicks off at 5 p.m.
Randy Santel takes New Wing Order’s Mouth Melter Challenge at 5pm this evening at Meddlesome Brewery: 7750 B Trinity Rd Suite 114, Cordova, TN
