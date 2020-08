In a Facebook post today, the owners of Lucky Cat Ramen announced the restaurant’s closure.Lucky Cat kicked off in Memphis with a series of pop-ups in 2017 before opening its original brick-and-mortar location at 247 Cooper. The restaurant moved to 2583 Broad in 2018.Read the full Facebook announcement below:

