Napa Café Reopens Dining Room and Expands Patio

Napa Cafe’s dining room is now open, so customers can return to eating the restaurant’s made-from-scratch fare inside.

The East Memphis restaurant, which specializes in fresh seafood, grass-fed beef, and game, also has expanded its patio.

The dining room had been closed due to COVID-19, says owner Glenda Hastings.

“I opened secretly a couple of weeks ago to get our footing again with having the dining room open,” she says. “We’ve been closed five-and-a-half months. I was only doing curbside and delivery, which I’m still doing.

“I was just waiting for things to kind of settle in and people to feel comfortable dining out again. I sent my customers a big survey finding out what they wanted. And because they have been supporting me so strongly with curbside and delivery. I wanted to make sure they were comfortable with reopening the dining room. And my employees were comfortable.”

And, Hastings says, “I think we were just ready to see people in the dining room and see our food on plates again. When I walked in the kitchen and saw my first entrées go out on our china I was so excited. It looks so much better than it was in a to-go box for five and a half months.”

As for the expanded patio, Hastings says, “I have 10 to 12 tables out there social distanced nicely. And I have a ton of tropical plants. It’s just beautiful. And, of course, I have the private dining rooms. I have the wine cellar. I have ‘Jan’s Room.’ That’s a little, private dining room named after my longest-serving employee. It serves two to six guests.”

Curbside pick-up and delivery hours were readjusted to 5 to 9 p.m, Wednesdays through Saturdays.

To make a dinner reservation or to order curbside pick-up and delivery, call 901-683-0441.

Napa Cafe is at 5101 Sanderlin Center. For more information, go to napacafe.com