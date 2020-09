Ghost River Brings Iconic Logo Back to Life

click to enlarge Ghost River Brewing Co./Facebook

We’ve gone back to our roots! We’re excited to officially announce our new look! While there will still be some of the... Posted by Ghost River Brewing Co. on Monday, September 28, 2020

Ghost River Brewing Co. has "gone back to our roots!"In a series of Facebook posts Monday, the city's first production craft brewery announced that its new brand design brings back the iconic bald cypress tree present in its original logo.The brewery changed hands early this year. Bob Keskey, one of the new owners, told thein March that bringing the tree back was a top priority."We’re excited to officially announce our new look! While there will still be some of the cans you’ve grown familiar with the last few years while we transition, over the next few weeks be on the lookout at your favorite Ghost River retailers for our brand new cans! #ourrootsrundeep"