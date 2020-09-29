Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Ghost River Brings Iconic Logo Back to Life
By Toby Sells
Ghost River Brewing Co. has "gone back to our roots!"
In a series of Facebook posts Monday, the city's first production craft brewery announced that its new brand design brings back the iconic bald cypress tree present in its original logo.
The brewery changed hands early this year. Bob Keskey, one of the new owners, told
the Flyer
in March that bringing the tree back was a top priority.
Here's what we said in our Beer Bracket Challenge story back then:
Ghost River's original, iconic logo — that spooky-looking bald cypress tree — will return soon to the spotlight of the iconic brand's aesthetic. The tree was replaced with a lantern (another apt nod to the brand's "wandering" spirit and to the Ghost River itself) in a brand redesign a few years ago.
We’ve gone back to our roots!
We’re excited to officially announce our new look! While there will still be some of the...Posted by Ghost River Brewing Co. on Monday, September 28, 2020
Here's what Ghost River said about the new design in Monday's Facebook post:
"We’re excited to officially announce our new look! While there will still be some of the cans you’ve grown familiar with the last few years while we transition, over the next few weeks be on the lookout at your favorite Ghost River retailers for our brand new cans! #ourrootsrundeep"
