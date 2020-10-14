Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

901 Fair Food Fest Moves to Southaven

Posted By on Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 4:55 PM

click to enlarge 901 FAIR FOOD FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK
  • 901 Fair Food Festival/Facebook

For the most part, 2020 has been canceled. Without our regularly scheduled fairs and festivals, this has sadly meant a severe lack of fair foods. We’re talking Pronto Pups, chicken on a stick, turkey legs, roasted corn, and funnel cakes. Wouldn’t those things make this COVID-stricken year a tad bit better?

Enter the 901 Fair Food Fest (formerly named the 901 Fair Foods Drive-Thru), organized by Brian Ellsworth of Southwood Entertainment Group. The event, which was originally scheduled to begin October 15th at the Agricenter, has been moved to the Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi, and will be held October 21st to 28th.

“This has been a devastating year financially in the entertainment world, and especially for food vendors,” says Ellsworth. “This gives them a shot to bring in some money and also give them a sense of some normalcy, getting out there and doing what they love to do.

“For the public, the restrictions have been loosened a little bit, we’ve gotten out there, but this gives us some sense of normalcy as well. It also gives us something to do with the family outside of the house that is still safe, socially distanced.”

The revised event in Southaven will not be a drive-thru setup, but will allow visitors to walk up to vendors and order food.



“We’ll be encouraging masks, and there will be social distancing at each vendors’ location,” Ellsworth says. “You’ll be led where to park, and we’ll have the food vendors spread out. We will have some seating areas arranged there, but most people will take it back to their cars, take it home, or eat in their car.”

The 901 Fair Food Fest is free to attend, with opening day on Wednesday, October 21st, from 4 to 9 p.m. The event will also be open Thursday, October 22nd, through Wednesday, October 28th, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. More than 100 fair food items will be available for purchase.

For more information, visit 901fairfoodfest.com.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

The Halloween Cartel
Grub Life: Chef David Todd is Cooking Healthy
Still Kicking: 901 FC’s Strange and Disappointing Season Ends
Self HEELP: HEELS Release Motivational EPs
2020 Vision: Indie Memphis Film Festival Moves Outdoors and Online
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation