Dory Now is Open for Take-out. But Dine-in — Not Yet





click to enlarge Frank Chin

David Krog, Amanda Krog, and chef de cuisine Zach Thomason at Dory.

Gastronomes will have to wait a little longer to sit at the sleek white oak tables and the black granite bar at Dory.

They can’t dine in, but they can dine.

“We’re just doing to-go right now,” says Amanda Krog, who, along with her husband, chef David Krog, are owners of the restaurant at 716 West Brookhaven Circle.

click to enlarge Dory

“Our take-out is geared more to family style. It’s the stuff we eat at home. Chicken dinner is David’s favorite meal to eat at home. A whole roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, and there has to be some bread. That’s on the menu now.”

Also included are pork tenderloin and sides, beef bourguignon with mashed potatoes and “things like that,” Amanda says. Everything except the chicken is cooled, but, she says, “We have re-heat instructions for everything.”

And everything is in “oven-safe” packaging. “Take it home, pop it in the oven.”

click to enlarge A family favorite — chicken dinner — is on Dory's take-out menu.

Pick-up times for now are between 4 to 6 p.m Tuesday through Friday, but beginning January 11th, meals can be picked up at the same time Monday through Saturday.

They had hoped to open on New Year’s Eve, but they have to wait for their liquor license, Amanda says.

Describing the menu when the restaurant opens for dine-in, David said in a recent interview, “We’re Southern first. We’re almost 100 percent local farms on produce. So, Southern, definitely, but we are playing with some of the techniques here. I think the past few years personally I have grown more as a cook than I have in the past 10. Just because of having the opportunity to do our pop-ups (Gallery) and put whatever I want on the plate. Nobody was telling me what I should be cooking or even suggesting, for that matter.

“This was Amanda’s and my concept. So, I just cooked, and I cooked what I wanted to and what I could get locally. And designed dishes around some modern technique here, but we still operate in classic French technique. Where I come from.”

The Krogs are ready for the time when people can walk inside the restaurant and sit down at those white oak tables and at the black granite bar. “I can’t wait for them to be there all the time,” Amanda says.

click to enlarge Dory



