Calvary's Lenten Preaching Series and Waffle Shop Returns February 19th

Well, happy day. I’m going to get my favorite tomato aspic after all. And we’ll all get to hear some noted speakers because Calvary Episcopal Church will launch its 98th annual Lenten Preaching Series and Waffle Shop February 19th.

There will be a few differences this year because of COVID 19. Some speakers will participate by recorded messages and others will speak at the church. Those who attend the in-person services will sign up in advance, wear masks, and sit spaced apart from others. Also, local musicians will perform before the speakers begin.

The preaching series, which will be live-streamed at 12:05 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, will include national and local spiritual leaders.



Among the speakers will be Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s friend Rev. James Lawson, poet and host of the Poetry Unbound podcast; poet and theologian Pádraig Ó Tuama; and award-winning author of books on religion, spirituality, and recovery, Rabbi Rami Shapiro. The series will be live-streamed on Calvary’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and website.

In addition to the noontime experience, Calvary offers Lent After Dark live podcast recordings with guest speakers from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm. each Wednesday. The podcasts will be live-streamed.



And my aspic will be available for takeout only at Calvary’s Famous Waffle Shop. It will serve homemade waffles, Calvary Salad Plate, fish pudding, and more between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Wednesdays. Orders must be placed 24 hours in advance on Calvary’s website. All proceeds from the Waffle Shop support outreach ministries in Memphis.

For a complete listing of the Preaching Series schedule, visit calvarymemphis.org/lps. For more information about the Lenten Preaching Series or the Waffle Shop, call 901 525-6602.