Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Hungry Memphis

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Wiseacre Adds Five States, New Year-Round Beer

Posted By on Tue, Feb 9, 2021 at 12:52 PM

click to enlarge WISEACRE BREWING CO.
  • Wiseacre Brewing Co.

Wiseacre Brewing Co. has a new year-round beer, a new variety pack, and it will soon expand into five new states — Kentucky and New Jersey in February, and Colorado, North Carolina, and South Carolina in March.

The Memphis brewery announced the plans Tuesday. The expansion comes after the completion of the company’s new 40,000-square-foot facility in Downtown Memphis late last year.

click to enlarge WISEACRE BREWING CO.
  • Wiseacre Brewing Co.

Bow Echo is the new year-round beer from Wiseacre. The hazy IPA joins Tiny Bomb, Ananda, and Gotta Get Up to Get Down in Wiseacre’s full-year lineup. The company describes the beer as having “notes of citrus and tropical fruit and a fluffy texture derived from oats.” Davin Bartosch, Wiseacre co-founder and brewmaster, said the beer is a “child of MemFresh, the rotating series of small-batch IPAs we’ve worked on for a few years.”

“There were a lot of happy IPA fans when we launched the series, and we’ve learned a ton about ingredients and processes on hazy IPAs over those years,” Bartosch said in a statement. ”So, we decided we’d better pump up the volume — literally — and make it available year-round. And, thanks to our new brewery, we have the capacity to get Bow Echo to fans in Memphis and beyond.”

Can’t decide on just one Wiseacre flavor? With a new variety pack coming soon, you won’t have to choose. Look to store shelves soon for a pack that includes Ananda, Gotta Get Up to Get Down, Tiny Bomb, and a rotating seasonal beer. Sun Bump Belgian Wit will be the first of the rotating seasonals.



click to enlarge WISEACRE BREWING CO.
  • Wiseacre Brewing Co.

Wiseacre will soon be available in 14 states total, after the expansion into the five new states. The company’s beers are now sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

“In light of COVID, we’ll hold off having events at bars and restaurants for now so we can continue to follow safe business practices for our staff, distributors, retailers, and customers,” said Kellan Bartosch, Wiseacre co-founder. “And while this launch will look very different from those in the past, we are no less excited for it!

click to enlarge WISEACRE BREWING CO.
  • Wiseacre Brewing Co.
“We will start shipping beer to new places with the promise that there will be a true on-premise launch down the road when it’s safe. That may be in the summer or it may be well after, but we are committed to bringing the excitement of a market launch when the time is right.

“In the meantime, it is thrilling that, even in these times, we have distributor partners, retailers, and customers in far away places who can’t wait to drink Tiny Bomb and the rest of the Wiseacre family of beers!”

Tags: , , , ,

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Stax Music Academy Students Bring Rhythm & Revolution Online
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, February 4-10
New Ride-Share Service Headed to Memphis
Turn and Face the Change
Free at Last: The Story of FreeSol
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation