Bain BBQ Food Truck — Serving Texas and Memphis 'Cue — Will Debut March 28th

Bryant Bain and his Bain BBQ food truck.

The Bain BBQ food truck will hit the ground running when it open to the public on March 28th.

This is the food truck owned by Bryant Bain, who will sell Texas style barbecue alongside Memphis style.

“I’m setting up at 2120 Central,” says Bain, 30. “That little weird corner section by the MAPCO and Memphis Made, Railgarten. A good little spot to set up a barbecue truck. This is where I’m going to be for now.”

Bain, who is from Louise, Texas, describes Texas barbecue as “beef-based,” and Memphis barbecue as “dry-rub pork-centric.”

He will offer both types of barbecue, but he’s upped his game on the Texas ‘cue. “I’m going to take the brisket one step further. I’m using Wagyu beef instead. Wagyu is if you took prime and stepped it up even further. It’s kind of the top you can get in beef in America. It’s kind of like Kobe, which in Japan is their top of the line. I just want to serve the best I can possibly serve to people.”

And, he says, “This beef, I know where it’s coming from. It’s ethically raised in a way I’m OK with. It’s all natural, which I prefer. No growth hormones or anything gross like that.

“I was just going to use Angus prime and that’s fine. I love Angus prime. It’s just when you have a piece of Wagyu beef, it really is kind of life-changing. The fat melts into your mouth like no other beef does. And I just want people to be able to experience that.”

Everything “will be done in-house: brisket, pork ribs, pulled pork. We’re going to have some sausage I’m importing from my hometown in Texas.”

Bain’s cooking method is “a simple dry rub and just slow smoking on an open fire.” Using oak wood, he adds.

Sides will include coleslaw, beans, macaroni and cheese, and potato salad. “You’re not going to see much difference when it comes to barbecue sides. Some will have 20 sides. Some, like mine, have four sides that are done well.”

As for desserts, Bain says, “My desserts are going to be a banana pudding and a giant chocolate chip cookie. I’m working on mini hand pies. I haven’t quite perfected what I want to do with that.”

He and his wife, Heather, will operate the food truck, which, for now, will only be open on Sundays.

Bain still plans to open a food truck park for his truck, which will be parked there permanently, and for other food trucks. “That will probably be a little while. I’m working with a company here in town, Archimania. They just did a rough design. I’m going to start meeting with financial people to get the money to move forward.”

As for anybody turning up their nose at Texas barbecue, Bryant says, “I haven’t really seen anything negative. It’s either been super positive because people people are from Texas or they want some kind of beef option here in town. Or it’s been cautiously optimistic. Oh, Memphis, it's a pork town, but I think they’ll be willing in time to give it a try.”