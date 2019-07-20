Memphis City Election: The Contenders Are On the Line

click to enlarge JB

City Council Position 3 candidate Jeff Warren (far left) with supporters at a Thursday afternoon fund-raiser. From left: Kathy Fish, co-host of the affair; Congressman Steve Cohen; former County Commissioner Steve Mulroy, and County Commission Chairman Van Turner. Cohen got off a shot at political consultant Brian Stephens, who, said Cohen, was interested in making money, not the welfare of the city, and had talked one of Warren's opponents into moving from the Position 1 race, where Stephens already had a client, in order to maximize his potential profit.

Council candidate Mauricio Calvo, running in the race for Super-District 9, Position 2, was flanked by family members at a Thursday afternoon rally in Midtown, as he delineated the neighborhoods in his district via a chart held by a supporter.

It's not quite a done deal. There’s still a withdrawal deadline of Thursday, July 25th, to be reckoned with — and rumors abound of dramatic changes of mind between now and then. But the filing deadline for places on the October 3rd Memphis city election ballot has come and gone, and (pending those potential changes) we know what the lineups are for the various races.After this week’s filing deadline, at noon on Thursday, July 18th, here’s what the races looked like. (County election coordinatorstressed that these results were “preliminary.”)This one is pure carnival. To understate the case somewhat, incumbent, with a $1 million budget for the race, is in good shape. Three challengers have at least the trappings of a campaign: former Mayor, activist and Shelby County Commissioner, and. For the record, the other candidates are, andand. This is a straight-out, one-on-one between Logan, whose candidacy for an appointment to the council was pushed vigorously but unsuccessfully last year by various north-side political figures, notably state Representative Antonio Parkinson, and the eventually named incumbent, Greer, a former long-time aide to former Congressman Harold Ford Jr. Greer has widespread support from other members of the political establishment.: Incumbentis on the ballot. Two would-be challengers,and, were having their supporting signatures checked. Should they qualify, that is likely the closest they’ll come to having a success.: Incumbentwill be heavily favored against: Incumbent, another in-office favorite, has one definite challenger,, and two other potential challengers,, and, whose qualifying signatures are undergoing verification.: Incumbentis being challenged by. Morgan would seem to be sitting pretty, but there are those who credit Marek with a chance to make some mischief.: Former incumbent, regarded as a prohibitive favorite, has four definite challengers —, and— and one potential challenger,, whose signatures are being checked.Bonds: That makes things interesting.: Incumbent, who routinely attracts controversy, has attracted a passel of opponents as well:, andcould join this entourage if her signatures, undergoing evaluation, hold up.: Vying for this position are:, who is vacating her appointive District 6 seat to do so:; and: Incumbent, who always won her races for Shelby County assessor, even during Republican sweep years, will be opposed by, and: Incumbenthas two known opponents —and— and two potential challengers whose signatures are being checked —and. In any case, Jones is heavily favored.: Qualified candidates are:and. It’s going to be a contested one-on-one between a well-regarded woman with political lineage and the scion of a development dynasty.: Incumbenthas one definite challenger,. Butis in the race too, if his supporting signatures check out, and he could prove to be a sleeper.was an early candidate and has raised more cash than any other council candidate. He has three challengers —, and, the latter a transplant from his original ballot choice, Position 1. He might have been better off before the switch.There are several well-known names in the clerk's race, it would seem, with former Councilmanand Democratic activistdefinitely in, and, another former councilman, and county Commissionerin the process of being approved for the race. Others are, and, withundergoing final certification.There are three positions on the ballot and at least one definite race.In Division 3, incumbent Judgeis being challenged by current Judicial CommissionerIn Division 1, the recently appointed, a former school board member, may have a challenger in, who is still undergoing certification.Division 2 incumbent Judgewill be unopposed.