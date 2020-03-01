Talking the Talk: The Case for Three Presidential Candidates

click to enlarge JB

Couny Mayor Lee Harris and Jill Biden at Loftin Yard on Sunday.

Ashley Judd at Makeda's Cookies

Mike Bloomberg at Inglewood Hall

In the last few days before Super Tuesday voting, local voters were beseeched to vote for three presidential candidates. Two — Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden — were represented by surrogates. Speaking for Senator Warren on Wednesday, at Makeda’s Cookies and Old Dominick, was actress/activist Ashley Judd; for former Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, did the honors on Sunday at Loftin Yard. Mike Bloomberg spoke for himself at a Minglewood Hall rally on Friday.Below are portions of their remarks:: She is going to close the revolving door between lobbyists and government. She is going to shut down the conflict of interest that is Donald Trumps So the good people of Massachusetts notice what she did with the Consumer Protection Bureau. And they decided to elect her to the Senate. And that was quite a remarkable experience because at that time, more women had been burned alive at the stake as witches that had been elected to serve in public office in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. And she was running against a popular incumbent who they said could not be beat by a woman. Sounds familiar?. But she out hustled, she out, organized and she outsmarted the ball and she walked in by seven and a half points. And that's what we're going to do with this. campaign and with this election.: We all know the Trump strategy: Attack Democrats and make their plans look unrealistic and affordable and undoable. . But that won't work against me because I have the resources to defeat him. I know We can do it. Butrto get it done, we need to nominate someone who at the top of the ticket can build a broad coalition of rallies democrats and attracts independents and moderate Republicans. I think the Hillary campaign shows that you've got to reach across the aisle, and that's what I’ve done in all three races I won…. But, look, I'm not a typical politician. I have never worked in Washington. I don’t make pie-in-the -sky promises that I can’t keep. I don’t talk until the cows come home...I’m not someone who just yells a slogan...If you want someone who has the resources to defeat Trump, that’s me.: You know, there is such power in kindness. It can pull us back to ourselves. It can build the bonds of community, and it can mend the fault lines of our broken hearts. We need a president who knows the power of kindness, we needa president who can bring this country back together again. And that's why He has had this share of trials of tragedies, but it's never made him feel cynical. It's never made him want to use his power for personal gain. Instead, it's made him more committed to serve, made him work for change, make him fight for civil rights and healthcare and gun reform. Joe has the character and the experience to turn this country around on Day One.