Biden's Big Night, Joe Brown's Surprise Win

It was a great night for Joe B. Who'd a' thunk it?That sentiment applies not only to the results of the Democrats' presidential primaries on Super Tuesday, in which former Vice President Joe Biden exceeded all expectations and took the lead away from Bernie Sanders. It also describes the out-of-nowhere victory of former city councilman Joe Brown in the Democratic Party primary for General Sessions Court clerk.In both the national and the local case, the winner's vote totals were out of all proportion to the campaigning done by the candidate. Biden famously won Massachusetts without spending a nickel there or having an office or any kind of ground game. Joe Brown was conspicuously less visible than his major competitors in a highly populated race in which there wer3 several other name candidates.Meanwhile, former Probate Court clerk Paul Boyd won the four-way Republican primary for General Sessions clerk and will oppose Brown in a general election showdown in August.In his case, as in Brown's, name identification played a large part in the outcome.In the case of Biden, who handily won Tennessee (and Shelby County in the process), the astonishing revival of his previously moribund campaign in last weekend's South Carolina primary, coupled with a wave of major endorsements from former primary opponents, propelled the ex-Veep into the enviable position that, only days ago, Sanders had been expected to achieve.The final Shelby County totals:In the Democratic presidential primary:Michael Bennet 623Joseph R. Biden 50,273Michael R. Bloomberg 18,183Cory Booker 311Pete Buttigieg 1,747Julián Castro 50John K. Delaney 100Tulsi Gabbard 229Amy Klobuchar 1,123Deval Patrick 54Bernie Sanders 20,482Tom Steyer 280Elizabeth Warren 8,461Marianne Williamson 28Andrew Yang 127Uncommitted 108In the Democratic primary for General Sessions Court Clerk:Gortria Banks 7,581Rheunte E. Benson 1,239Joe Brown 20,602Tanya L. Cooper 6,139A. Dailey-Evans 2,623Deirdre V. Fisher 2,116R. S. Ford Sr 3,852Del Gill 940Eddie Jones 10,627Wanda Logan-Faulkner 8,568Thomas Long 11,457Reginald Milton 13,127Tavia Tate 1,466Write-In 45In the Republican primary for clerk:Paul C. Boyd 9,514Michael Finney 2,949George Summers 1,924Lisa W. Wimberly 4,841Write-In 80