A Pandemic Platform of Sorts

...First, and foremost, do your part:
- Wash your hands
- Avoid crowds
- Wipe down surfaces
All of the following are looking for donations of goods, monetary gifts, and some even need volunteers to help:
- Mid-South Food Bank
- Hope House Memphis
- Dorothy Day House
- Trinity United Methodist Church
Then, look for other simple things you can do: .
- Support you favorite small business or restaurant if you can now, or buy gift cards for later use.
- Tip folks extra if you can. Uber eats drivers, bartenders, baristas - you name it, they need it!
- Find your local favorite musician's latest album and BUY it. They will be booking less gigs.
- Check on friends, neighbors, coworkers (text them!). This is intense and we need to vent a little.
- Say a prayer for RBG. Seriously.
What I won't be doing during this time: campaigning. I won't be fundraising, or door knocking, or generally being a politician....
