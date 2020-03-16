A Pandemic Platform of Sorts

click to enlarge

...First, and foremost, do your part:

- Wash your hands

- Avoid crowds

- Wipe down surfaces



All of the following are looking for donations of goods, monetary gifts, and some even need volunteers to help:



- Mid-South Food Bank

- Hope House Memphis

- Dorothy Day House

- Trinity United Methodist Church



Then, look for other simple things you can do: .

- Support you favorite small business or restaurant if you can now, or buy gift cards for later use.

- Tip folks extra if you can. Uber eats drivers, bartenders, baristas - you name it, they need it!

- Find your local favorite musician's latest album and BUY it. They will be booking less gigs.

- Check on friends, neighbors, coworkers (text them!). This is intense and we need to vent a little.

- Say a prayer for RBG. Seriously.



What I won't be doing during this time: campaigning. I won't be fundraising, or door knocking, or generally being a politician....

Let's not forget. This dreadful virus chose to make its entrance into our public affairs during a political-campaign year. Most of the public responses from political folk have had to do with how to wait out the pandemic or avoid its immediate consequences.One local candidate —, Democrat running for state House District 83 — chose to be a bit more proactive. The following recommendations are excerpts from a lengthy statement she put out online Monday:Well said. And if Green's opponent, GOP incumbent House member, has similar recommendations to make, we'll be glad to make them public, as well.