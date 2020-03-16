Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Monday, March 16, 2020

A Pandemic Platform of Sorts

Posted By on Mon, Mar 16, 2020 at 12:01 PM


click to enlarge pandemic_wipe.jpg
Let's not forget. This dreadful virus chose to make its entrance into our public affairs during  a political-campaign year. Most of the public responses from political folk have had to do with how to wait out the pandemic or avoid its immediate consequences.

One local candidate — Jerri Green, Democrat running for state House District 83 — chose to be a bit more proactive. The following recommendations are excerpts from a lengthy statement she put out online Monday:

...First, and foremost, do your part:
- Wash your hands
- Avoid crowds
- Wipe down surfaces

All of the following are looking for donations of goods, monetary gifts, and some even need volunteers to help:

- Mid-South Food Bank
- Hope House Memphis
- Dorothy Day House
- Trinity United Methodist Church

Then, look for other simple things you can do: .
- Support you favorite small business or restaurant if you can now, or buy gift cards for later use.
- Tip folks extra if you can. Uber eats drivers, bartenders, baristas - you name it, they need it!
- Find your local favorite musician's latest album and BUY it. They will be booking less gigs.
- Check on friends, neighbors, coworkers (text them!). This is intense and we need to vent a little.
- Say a prayer for RBG. Seriously.

What I won't be doing during this time: campaigning. I won't be fundraising, or door knocking, or generally being a politician....


Well said. And if Green's opponent, GOP incumbent House member Mark White, has similar recommendations to make, we'll be glad to make them public, as well.

Tags: ,

