Mostly Predictable Election Results

click to enlarge Gabby Salinas

click to enlarge Marquita Bradshaw

Tom Leatherwood

click to enlarge Torrey Harris

Same-day returns were coming in late — very late — Thursday night, but, suspense-wise, it hardly mattered, since we have evidently reached the point in the history of elections when more people cast ballots in the early voting period than on election day.And there were few surprises in the early-voting returns. One of them was in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, whereof Memphis was running first, well ahead of Nashville lawyer and Iraq war vet, who had been running more or less nonstop for two years but finished this race mired in third behind Bradhsaw and. Other candidates in a largely nondescript field wereandOn the Republican side, where 15 candidates were on the ballot, former Ambassador, a Trumpendorsee, defeated, a Nashville physician who had competed with Hagerty for the ultra-conservative vote (to the point of calling publicly for the firing of) from the president’s coronavirus task force).of Memphis finished third.Another possible surprise was the 50 percent-plus winning margin ofin the hotly contested Democratic primary for state House of Representatives District 97, an open seat. Second was, followed byand. There was a contested Republican primary, too — won byoverAnother GOP primary contest saw incumbent state Rep.overcome former Republican county chairmanInterestingly, the vote totals (during early voting, anyhow) were roughly equal for the parties’ primaries in District 97 — a circumstance that gave some credibility to state Democratic chair’s election-night statement that “Democrats across Tennessee showed up at polls to make sure their voices were heard loud and clear this election and we are excited by the strong slate of candidates they chose to represent the Democratic Party on the ballot this November.”Another race featuring multiple Democratic candidates was in House District 90, whereprevailed overandin the primary and will vie in November with incumbent, who was kept off the Democrat ballot by the state Democratic committee (for excessive coziness with GOP issues) and is running as an independent.Republicans own a legislative supermajority in Tennessee and also possess all the major statewide offices, of course — a fact that makes Hagerty, for example, an odds-on favorite in the forthcoming November election.Other legislative primary winners in contested races were, among Democrats,in state Senate District 30,in state House District 85,in District 86, andin District 88, andin District 98 — all incumbents.In congressional districts, 8th District incumbent Republicanwon renomination without opposition, while, who was Kustoff’s unsuccessful Democratic opponent two years ago, will take another shot, having out-polled three primary opponents.9th District Democratic congressmaneasily prevailed in the Democratic primary over former Shelby County party chairman. (Not a good night for former party chairs.) Perennial madcap candidatefinished a distant third.In the county general election, Democratic nominee Joe Brown won out over Republican entryThere were five Shelby County School Board races on the ballot. The winners werein District 2,in District 3,in District 4, andin District 78. In District 5, challengerdefeated incumbentand two others.More to come, including final vote totals.