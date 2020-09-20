Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Politics Beat Blog

Archives | RSS

Sunday, September 20, 2020

Senator Alexander Favors Immediate Vote on Supreme Court Nominee

Posted By on Sun, Sep 20, 2020 at 4:43 PM

click to enlarge Senator Lamar Alexander
  • Senator Lamar Alexander
Pre-empting the expectations of many that he might have reservations about an immediate Senate vote on replacing the just-deceased Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander announced Sunday that taking such a vote would be fine with him.

Said the Senator: “No one should be surprised that a Republican Senate majority would vote on a Republican President’s Supreme Court nomination, even during a presidential election year. The Constitution gives senators the power to do it. The voters who elected them expect it. Going back to George Washington, the Senate has confirmed many nominees to the Supreme Court during a presidential election year. It has refused to confirm several when the president and Senate majority were of different parties. Senator McConnell is only doing what Democrat leaders have said they would do if the shoe were on the other foot. I have voted to confirm Justices Roberts, Alito, Sotomayor, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh based upon their intelligence, character and temperament. I will apply the same standard when I consider President Trump’s nomination to replace Justice Ginsburg.”

Thus, for the second time within a year, Alexander deflated the hopes of those independents and Democrats who thought that the Senator, on the basis of his reputation as a Republican moderate, might part the ways with President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on a major issue. (The other time was on the occasion of the impeachment of Trump, when Alexander voted with other GOP regulars to acquit the president.)

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Richard Grant’s The Deepest South of All
The Lost Worlds of JCR Records: Bible & Tire Rescues ’70s Gospel Gems
Van Duren: Revisiting Memphis’ Golden Age of Power Pop
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, September 17-23
Fight Like a Girl: Can Mulan Save Disney From the Pandemic?
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation