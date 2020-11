As Election 2020 was coming finally to an end, the candidates for U.S. Senate, among others, were making their final pitches in Shelby County. Republican Bill Hagerty (right) turned up last week at the Eads home of Brent Taylor to address local Republicans.Meanwhile (bottom pic), Democrat Marquita Bradshaw had a Monday night rally at her Lamar Avenue headquarters. Inside, Brandon Dahlberg (seated), Bradshaw's deputy director of field operations, was conducting a training session for campaign volunteers.

