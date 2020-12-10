Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, December 10, 2020

Tennesesee Democrats Prepare to Select New Chair

Posted By on Thu, Dec 10, 2020 at 2:30 PM

Even as outrage mounts among Tennessee Democrats regarding the Republican state government’s involvement in a suit to overturn the presidential election, the Tennessee Democratic Party (TDP) is preparing to select a new leader for itself.
At least nine hopefuls have announced their candidacy for the chairmanship of the TDP in an election tentatively scheduled for mid-January, on the weekend after the state’s legislature reconvenes in Nashville.

Mary Mancini, who has guided the TDP for the past several years, has announced her retirement from the party helm, and the state Democratic executive committee will name a successor from the nine.

The contenders are: London Lamar, Theryn Bond, Wade Munday, Hendrell Remus, Frank Hundley, Robin Kimbrough Hayes, Jane George, Civil Miller Watkins, and Kate Craig.

The first five of those participated Wednesday night in a candidate forum sponsored by The Tennessee Holler on Zoom. Lamar, a state Representative from House District 91, and Bond are from Memphis, and Remus is a former Memphian.



A second forum is scheduled for Thursday night involving the other four candidates.

click to enlarge Wednesday night's participants in party chairmanship forum
  • Wednesday night's participants in party chairmanship forum

