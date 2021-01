Scott Golden, chairman of the Tennessee Republican Party, released the following statement late Wednesday:"It’s an extremely emotional day for all of us that poured our hearts into President Trump’s campaign. We have the right to be heard, but not to the point of violence and destruction. The Republican Party is the party that supports law enforcement, rights, and the rule of law, and not defunding the police. Today’s perpetrators will be brought to justice and the truth will come to light. For now, let’s act responsibly, pray for our country and our leaders, and get ready to Make America Great Again.