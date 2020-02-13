Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, February 13, 2020

TEP Finalizes "Slate of Hate" Bills for 2020

Posted By on Thu, Feb 13, 2020 at 2:35 PM

click to enlarge TENNESSEE EQUALITY PROJECT
  • Tennessee Equality Project

With the filing deadlines passed for both the Tennessee House and Senate this year, the Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) has unveiled the final version of its “Slate of Hate,” bills targeting the LGBTQ community.

These are the “key bills that present direct attacks on Tennessee’s LGBTQ community that could move in the 2020 state legislative session.”

From the TEP:

Attacks on transgender youth:
click to enlarge Bowling and Ragan - TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
  • Tennessee General Assembly
  • Bowling and Ragan
SB2215/HB2576: This bill interferes with the ability of transgender youth to access gender-affirming health care and outrageously labels violations as child abuse.

Sponsored by Sen. Janice Bowling and Rep. John Ragan

click to enlarge Pody and Griffey - TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
  • Tennessee General Assembly
  • Pody and Griffey
click to enlarge Hensley and Cepicky - TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
  • Tennessee General Assembly
  • Hensley and Cepicky
SB2077/HB1572 and SB1736/HB1689: These bills prevent transgender youth from participating in school sports according to their gender identity.

SB2077/HB1572 sponsored by Sen. Mark Pody and Rep. Bruce Griffey

SB1736/HB1689 sponsored by Sen. Joey Hensley and Rep. Scott Cepicky

click to enlarge Hensley and Holt - TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
  • Tennessee General Assembly
  • Hensley and Holt

SB1499/HB1274: This bill represents a new twist on the older anti-transgender student bathroom bills. It provides state legal assistance to school districts that adopt anti-transgender student policies. Filed in 2019.

Sponsored by Hensley and Rep. Andy Holt


Attacks on marriage equality:
click to enlarge Bowling and Ragan - TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
  • Tennessee General Assembly
  • Bowling and Ragan
click to enlarge Bowling and Leatherwood - TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
  • Tennessee General Assembly
  • Bowling and Leatherwood

SB2625/HB2410 and SB2290/HB2310: These two bills attempt to undo or interrupt marriage equality by establishing a new definition of “secular marriage” and repealing existing Tennessee laws on marriage licensing.

SB2625/HB2410 sponsored by Bowling and Ragan

SB2290/HB2310 sponsored by Bowling and Rep. Tom Leatherwood

click to enlarge Pody and Sexton - TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
  • Tennessee General Assembly
  • Pody and Sexton

SB1282/HB1369: The Tennessee Natural Marriage Defense Act. Filed in 2019.

Sponsored by Pody and Rep. Jerry Sexton


Attacks on the ability of local governments to serve the LGBTQ community:
click to enlarge Rose and Zachary - TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
  • Tennessee General Assembly
  • Rose and Zachary
SB364/HB563: The Business License to Discriminate bill prevents local governments from favoring companies that have good workplace policies like inclusive non-discrimination. Filed in 2019.

Sponsored by Sen. Paul Rose and Rep. Jason Zachary

click to enlarge Bailey and Holt - TENNESSEE GENERAL ASSEMBLY
  • Tennessee General Assembly
  • Bailey and Holt

SB2896/HB2721: This bill would hinder the ability of public libraries to provide Pride and LGBTQ displays and programming.

Sponsored by Sen. Paul Bailey and Holt

