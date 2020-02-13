TEP Finalizes "Slate of Hate" Bills for 2020

click to enlarge
Tennessee Equality Project
With the filing deadlines passed for both the Tennessee House and Senate this year, the Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) has unveiled the final version of its “Slate of Hate,”
bills targeting the LGBTQ community.
These are the “key bills that present direct attacks on Tennessee’s LGBTQ community that could move in the 2020 state legislative session.”
From the TEP:
Attacks on transgender youth:
SB2215/HB2576
: This bill interferes with the ability of transgender youth to access gender-affirming health care and outrageously labels violations as child abuse.
Sponsored by Sen. Janice Bowling
and Rep. John Ragan
SB2077/HB1572
and SB1736/HB1689
: These bills prevent transgender youth from participating in school sports according to their gender identity.
SB2077/HB1572 sponsored by Sen. Mark Pody
and Rep. Bruce Griffey
SB1736/HB1689 sponsored by Sen. Joey Hensley
and Rep. Scott Cepicky
SB1499/HB1274
: This bill represents a new twist on the older anti-transgender student bathroom bills. It provides state legal assistance to school districts that adopt anti-transgender student policies. Filed in 2019.
Sponsored by Hensley
and Rep. Andy Holt
Attacks on marriage equality:
SB2625/HB2410
and SB2290/HB2310
: These two bills attempt to undo or interrupt marriage equality by establishing a new definition of “secular marriage” and repealing existing Tennessee laws on marriage licensing.
SB2625/HB2410 sponsored by Bowling
and Ragan
SB2290/HB2310 sponsored by Bowling
and Rep. Tom Leatherwood
SB1282/HB1369
: The Tennessee Natural Marriage Defense Act. Filed in 2019.
Sponsored by Pody
and Rep. Jerry Sexton
Attacks on the ability of local governments to serve the LGBTQ community:
SB364/HB563
: The Business License to Discriminate bill prevents local governments from favoring companies that have good workplace policies like inclusive non-discrimination. Filed in 2019.
Sponsored by Sen. Paul Rose
and Rep. Jason Zachary
SB2896/HB2721
: This bill would hinder the ability of public libraries to provide Pride and LGBTQ displays and programming.
Sponsored by Sen. Paul Bailey
and Holt