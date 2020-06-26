Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Friday, June 26, 2020

Cooper-Young Rainbow Crosswalk Gets a Permanent Refresh Sunday

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM

click to enlarge MEMPHIS’ RAINBOW CROSSWALK/FACEBOOK
  • Memphis’ Rainbow Crosswalk/Facebook

If you noticed the rainbow crosswalk in Cooper-Young was looking a bit faded, a new one is on the way and it'll have staying power.

Volunteers will repaint the rainbow Sunday morning and install a more-permanent resin material over it to protect it from weather and traffic. The $3,000 project was funded by private donors.

Work on the crosswalk will begin at 7 a.m. and go until 2 p.m. Project partner Alchemy Memphis will open from 4 to 6 p.m. for to-go drinks and frozen cocktails.

At 7 p.m., a drag show and ceremony will be held outdoors at the corner of Cooper and Young. Bring your phones for contactless tipping for the entertainers.

click to enlarge MEMPHIS’ RAINBOW CROSSWALK/FACEBOOK
  • Memphis’ Rainbow Crosswalk/Facebook

