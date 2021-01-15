Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Memphis Gaydar

Archives | RSS

Friday, January 15, 2021

OUTMemphis Celebrates Pandemic Wins

Posted By on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM

OUTMemphis celebrates its service to the community in 2020 with nearly 5,500 people served. Some of the services rendered include 1,400 food and hygienic kits provided, 275 people tested for HIV, 250 people who were a part of monthly virtual support groups, 60 young adults who were housed, and 240 adults who received direct aid for living expenses and resources.
click to enlarge OUTMEMPHIS
  • OUTMemphis

Donors to the Metamorphosis Project provided funds to double the number of youth in OUTMemphis housing. Hundreds of people donated food and hygiene products to the center. Many folks took out time to write notes of encouragement to staff who work to support the community there.

The Metamorphosis Project is the OUTMemphis response to LGBTQ youth homelessness in Memphis. This project has been evolving for years, and has multiple pieces that work simultaneously to address the various needs of young LGBTQ people without stable housing and resources.

The focus of the project will be our new Youth Emergency Center. The facility will host Memphis' only youth drop-in center, as well as the city's only LGBTQ youth-specific emergency shelter.

OUTMemphis is continuing to take donations for their effort to supply the LGBTQ community in Memphis.
click to enlarge OUTMEMPHIS
  • OUTMemphis


Tags: , , , ,

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Sycamore Institute Report Examines the Cost of Criminal Justice
The Greatest: Four Legends Gather in One Night in Miami
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, January 14-20
Healy’s Tungsten
The Twitter End
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2021

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation