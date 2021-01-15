Friday, January 15, 2021
OUTMemphis Celebrates Pandemic Wins
Posted
By Christen Hill
on Fri, Jan 15, 2021 at 3:00 PM
OUTMemphis celebrates its service to the community in 2020 with nearly 5,500 people served. Some of the services rendered include 1,400 food and hygienic kits provided, 275 people tested for HIV, 250 people who were a part of monthly virtual support groups, 60 young adults who were housed, and 240 adults who received direct aid for living expenses and resources.
click to enlarge
Donors to the Metamorphosis Project
provided funds to double the number of youth in OUTMemphis housing. Hundreds of people donated food and hygiene products to the center. Many folks took out time to write notes of encouragement to staff who work to support the community there.
The Metamorphosis Project is the OUTMemphis response to LGBTQ youth homelessness in Memphis. This project has been evolving for years, and has multiple pieces that work simultaneously to address the various needs of young LGBTQ people without stable housing and resources.
The focus of the project will be our new Youth Emergency Center. The facility will host Memphis' only youth drop-in center, as well as the city's only LGBTQ youth-specific emergency shelter.
OUTMemphis is continuing to take donations for their effort to supply the LGBTQ community in Memphis.
click to enlarge
Tags: OUTMemphis, The Metamorphosis Project, LGBTQ, youth homelessness, Image