OUTMemphis Celebrates Pandemic Wins

Donors to the Metamorphosis Project provided funds to double the number of youth in OUTMemphis housing. Hundreds of people donated food and hygiene products to the center. Many folks took out time to write notes of encouragement to staff who work to support the community there.The Metamorphosis Project is the OUTMemphis response to LGBTQ youth homelessness in Memphis. This project has been evolving for years, and has multiple pieces that work simultaneously to address the various needs of young LGBTQ people without stable housing and resources.The focus of the project will be our new Youth Emergency Center. The facility will host Memphis' only youth drop-in center, as well as the city's only LGBTQ youth-specific emergency shelter.OUTMemphis is continuing to take donations for their effort to supply the LGBTQ community in Memphis.