Thursday, February 11, 2021

OUTMemphis New Hire Talks Black History Month

Posted By on Thu, Feb 11, 2021 at 8:31 AM

click to enlarge screen_shot_2021-02-09_at_1.48.29_pm.png




This month, Kab Browley is the latest addition to the OUTMemphis team as  communications coordinator.



Browley says it is important for him to see Black LGBTQ+ people during Black History Month. He is one of several Black employees that work at the OUTMemphis headquarters in Midtown. Shared experiences with people in the LGBTQ+ community here is what has led him to take this job.


Browley, 22, started in January 2021 at OUTMemphis, which is an LGBTQ+ community center. The nonprofit agency provides wellness, hygiene, and overall personal care for Memphians who identify as LGBTQ+.

Browley's role as communications coordinator will be to assist communications manager Shira Grant with all things communications: fundraising, events, website development, e-newsletters, and social media. During a pandemic, and with a small crew, he hopes to boost awareness and resources for their patrons.


A Memphis native, Browley graduated from the University of Memphis in fall 2020 with a degree in music. While studying, he started volunteering at OUTMemphis in 2018 and won the volunteer of the year award in 2019. Now, as a paid employee, he is looking forward to bringing greater support to the LGBTQ+ community here.


“Seeing African Americans throughout history can help with navigating and understanding yourself,” says Browley.


This month, OUTMemphis celebrates black history pioneers in the LGBTQ+ community. People like James Baldwin, Marsha P. Johnson, Angela Davis, and Alvin Ailey are among the LGBTQ legends they have highlighted on their site. There are short descriptions under each honoree, that can help readers understand the major contributions Black LGBTQ+ people have made to American history.


“Seeing people that look like you is often a great thing and I think that's with any representation,” says Browley. “For me, I am someone who dabbles in music. I don't sing. I don't perform. But I do the business side of it. So seeing people who look like you who are in this part of the community really helps.”

