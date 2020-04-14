Memphis Flyer Music Blog to List Live-Streamed Performances

click to enlarge
Erica Winchester
Graham Winchester live-streaming from his home studio.
Memphis musicians, who are deeply familiar with improvising, are quickly adapting to the new reality of the quarantined life now with a plethora of live-streamed events. And they are attracting music fans like never before. Once often considered an after-thought, a footnote to actual events in brick-and-mortar venues, live-streamed concerts are now the only way music fans can hear fresh sounds.
Accordingly, the Memphis Flyer
will be making as comprehensive a list of live-streamed events as possible, every week here in the Flyer
's music blog. We ask that all musical performers wishing to list an event do so in the form of a direct message to our music blog's Twitter account, @memphlyermusic
. This can be as simple as a link to the event on your social media or app of choice, or a written description of the performer(s) and platform, including the date and time, of course!
Because our emails are often inundated with other promotional messages, we ask that you use this Twitter account to alert us to your online shows. Do so by 5 p.m. every Wednesday to be included in listings that cover the week to come, to be posted every Thursday morning.
As we see it, this may be the new normal for some time, and even after COVID-19 tests or vaccines are more widespread, the live-streaming will likely go on at this ramped-up rate. Jump in on the ground floor of our listings, and you'll be on our radar as we expand the attention we focus on live-streamed events. Watch this space for the day when we first post a review of a live-streamed show!
Until then, hone both your playing and your video-selfie chops and get ready to go virtual. Everyone's doing it!