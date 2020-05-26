Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Local Luminaries Lend Talent To New Push For COVID-19 Relief

Posted By on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 12:44 PM

click to enlarge Susan Marshall
  • Susan Marshall
When the age of quarantine began, we wrote about the many initiatives to raise money for musicians caught over a barrel with the collapse of paying gigs and other work. One such relief effort, the Recording Academy's MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, raised upwards of $15 million. But the need was so great, those funds have now been completely depleted.

So several members of the organization banded together to spread the word and raise more funds, by way of a tribute to the recently departed John Prine. Prine, a 2020 Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, who died April 7 from complications from COVID-19. A group of musicians and elected officials from Recording Academy chapters, including Christine Albert, Helen Bruner, Brandon Bush, John Driskell Hopkins, Tracy Hamlin, Tammy Hurt, Eric Jarvis, Terry Jones, Lee Levin, and Memphians Susan Marshall, and Jeff Powell, came together virtually while in quarantine to record a new version of Prine's "Angel from Montgomery."


As Tammy Hurt, vice chair of the Recording Academy board of trustees, and a drummer in the Atlanta chapter, observed in a statement: “John was a much-beloved country and folk singer/songwriter, with a very giving spirit. This project is a tribute to honor that spirit and, in turn, raise awareness for the work that MusiCares is doing to support music creators around the country affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

click to enlarge Jeff Powell - JD REAGER
  • JD Reager
  • Jeff Powell
Susan Marshall, a singer well-known in the local scene, contributed the lead vocals and played the Wurlitzer keyboard. Her husband, Jeff Powell, served as the project's recording engineer.

Meanwhile, a salute to the singer/songwriter, Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine, will be held online on June 11th at 7:30 pm. EDT. The performers have not yet been announced, but plans include family and friends sharing memories and Prine songs. The salute will be used to raise money for The National Alliance on Mental Health and Alive, a Middle Tennessee-based hospice and grief center.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Viewpoint: Our Jail is a Petri Dish for Covid-19.
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, May 21-27
Memphis Parks Score Low on Group’s Annual Report
Down the Rabbit Hole
VENT! Nine Memphians Let It All Hang Out
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation