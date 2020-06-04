Thursday, June 4, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, June 4-10
Posted
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 9:57 AM
click to enlarge
As people turn to face gross injustice in public demonstrations, we're seeing a drop in live-streamed music events this week, but many songsters still soldier on. Show them some love!
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, June 4
2 p.m.
Devin The Dude
at Growlers
Facebook
7 p.m.
Devin The Dude
at Growlers
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook
8 p.m.
Tech N9ne, Krizz Kaliko, Jelly Roll
& King Iso
- at Minglewood Hall
Facebook
Friday, June 5
noon
Alex Walls
- Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook
8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars
& The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook
Saturday, June 6
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard
- Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber
- Microdose
Facebook
7 p.m.
John Nemeth
with Jon Hay
Facebook
8 p.m.
Brit Floyd
- at the Orpheum Theatre
Facebook
8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars
& The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook
Sunday, June 7
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo (every Sunday)
Facebook
3 p.m.
Big Rick and the Troublemakers
- Burly's Burgers & Brews Blues Bash
Facebook
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
6 p.m.
The Chaulkies
- at B-Side
Facebook
10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged
(every Sunday)
Twitch TV
Monday, June 8
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
Facebook
Tuesday, June 9
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, June 10
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
Tags: Memphis Music, Live-Streamed Music, COVID-19, Online Concerts, Image