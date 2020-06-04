Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, June 4, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, June 4-10

Posted By on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge Dale Watson - SARAH WILSON
  • Sarah Wilson
  • Dale Watson
As people turn to face gross injustice in public demonstrations, we're seeing a drop in live-streamed music events this week, but many songsters still soldier on. Show them some love!

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT

Thursday, June 4
2 p.m.
Devin The Dude at Growlers
Facebook

7 p.m.
Devin The Dude at Growlers
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook

8 p.m.
Tech N9ne, Krizz Kaliko, Jelly Roll & King Iso - at Minglewood Hall
Facebook


Friday, June 5
noon
Alex Walls - Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook

8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars & The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook


Saturday, June 6
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard - Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook

1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber - Microdose
Facebook

7 p.m.
John Nemeth with Jon Hay
Facebook

8 p.m.
Brit Floyd - at the Orpheum Theatre
Facebook

8:30 p.m.
The Juke Joint AllStars & The Sensation Band
Wild Bill's Stay Safe At Home Live Stream
Facebook


Sunday, June 7
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo (every Sunday)
Facebook

3 p.m.
Big Rick and the Troublemakers - Burly's Burgers & Brews Blues Bash
Facebook

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook

6 p.m.
The Chaulkies - at B-Side
Facebook

10 p.m.
Defcon Engaged (every Sunday)
Twitch TV


Monday, June 8
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
Facebook


Tuesday, June 9
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, June 10
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

