Wednesday, June 10, 2020

Memphis Music Museums Reopen With Caution – And New Visitors' Rules

Posted By on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 1:48 PM

click to enlarge memphis_music_hall_of_fame_exterior_0.jpg
Wednesday through Sunday, as of last week, visitors can once again stroll through history at the Memphis Music Hall of Fame (MMHOF). It's not a trivial matter: Aside from the tourist dollars, the musical inspiration and awareness brought by such museums is inherently valuable to every visitor reached. As Memphians, the heritage embodied here is part of the air we breathe, and deserves to be celebrated.

Perhaps that why MMHOF is throwing in a little extra incentive for locals to visit. Through June, all Shelby County residents can enjoy half-price admission.

And MMHOF is not going it alone. Its companion facility, the Memphis Rock  'n' Soul Museum, has been open since May 21st, and The Legendary Sun Studio and Graceland are also taking visitors. The Stax Museum of American Soul Music is slated to reopen on June 18th (with free admission for Shelby County residents every Tuesday afternoon, beginning next month).
click to enlarge Images from the Memphis Music Hall of Fame
  • Images from the Memphis Music Hall of Fame
Naturally, new guidelines are in place at all of the above. Maximum capacity is severely limited (MMHOF, for example, will only allow six people in the lobby, and a total of 20 in the exhibits, at any given time), temperatures are checked at the door, and masks are either encouraged or required (with Sun Studio offering disposable masks for a dollar each).

Having said that, the musical and historical epiphanies awaiting can still be enjoyed in a relatively controlled environment, in stark contrast to music clubs or sporting events. If the heat is tough to beat, and a little air conditioned culture suits you, don your favorite mask and head over, with caution, to some of the best-curated (not to mention funkiest) exhibits available anywhere.  

Tags: , , , , ,

