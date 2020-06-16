Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Memphis Music Initiative Releases Report on COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Posted By on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge Amber Hamilton, executive director of MMI - ALEX GREENE
  • Alex Greene
  • Amber Hamilton, executive director of MMI
For the past six years, the Memphis Music Initiative (MMI) has been nurturing music where economic or social forces often keep it from flourishing — particularly in Memphis’ communities of color. When COVID-19 hit the city in earnest, MMI was one of the first to create funding opportunities to support musicians and music education in the shelter-in-place era.

Now, three months after social distancing first took effect, MMI has released a report on how their Emergency Relief Fund, created with support from the Pyramid Peak Foundation, has fared. And the particulars of how they distributed over $85,000 make for a fascinating snapshot of how creative and resilient our musicians and other artists are.

Their funding fell into three categories: youth grants, individual musician grants, and organizational grants. And all three sectors offer ideas on how to respond creatively to life in a pandemic.

The youth grants ranged from facilitating online learning by supplying laptops, to material support for films or mixed-media projects exploring life under quarantine, to music recording equipment to support the creation of an avant garde aria. While such support was limited to students under 20 years old, 24 individual musicians who lost all or most of their income received financial relief totaling more than $22,000. And 11 organizations affiliated with MMI, such as the Memphis Slim House, received another $50,000 to facilitate projects like free recording time for its members, or the creation of a Young Actors Guild.

This report surely indicates that relief efforts for music and the arts can make a significant impact on the local community, and be distributed to individuals and groups who are pushing the viral envelope, so to speak. As MMI gears up for more relief efforts, supporters can donate to the nonprofit here. Those who want to learn more about MMI’s work can review their 2019 annual report, released just last month. 

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

Music Video Monday: Ego Slip
Staple Singers Reissues Bring Back That Slick '70s Soul Magic
Election Commission: No New Voting Equipment for This Year
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, June 11-17
Memphis Music Museums Reopen With Caution – And New Visitors' Rules
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

Most Commented On

Top Commenters

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation