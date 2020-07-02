The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, July 2-8

click to enlarge
While some venues are back to hosting live music on patios and decks, most Memphis musicians are erring on the side of caution. Yet they continue to live-stream their art from empty rooms and homes across the city. Support them and their socially aware methods by following the links below, and Happy Fourth of July!
REMINDER: The
Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, July 2
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
6:30 p.m.
Cazateatro
- Celebrating Memphis' Spanish-speaking communities
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Church Brothers
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
Facebook
Friday, July 3
8 p.m.
Andrew Cohen, Frank Fotusky, Nick Wade
Country Blues, Rags, Spirituals & Old Time Music
Facebook
Saturday, July 4
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard
- Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber
- Microdose
Facebook
Sunday, July 5
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook
4 pm
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, July 6
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
Facebook
Tuesday, July 7
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, July 8
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Turnstyles
Facebook
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook