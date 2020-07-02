Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, July 2, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, July 2-8

Posted By on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 10:59 AM

click to enlarge Devil Train
  • Devil Train
While some venues are back to hosting live music on patios and decks, most Memphis musicians are erring on the side of caution. Yet they continue to live-stream their art from empty rooms and homes across the city. Support them and their socially aware methods by following the links below, and Happy Fourth of July!

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT


Thursday, July 2
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook

6:30 p.m.
Cazateatro - Celebrating Memphis' Spanish-speaking communities
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Church Brothers
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook

8 p.m.
Devil Train
Facebook


Friday, July 3
8 p.m.
Andrew Cohen, Frank Fotusky, Nick Wade
Country Blues, Rags, Spirituals & Old Time Music
Facebook


Saturday, July 4
10:30 a.m.
Tony Manard - Coffee in a Cadillac
Facebook

1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber - Microdose
Facebook


Sunday, July 5
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook

4 pm
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, July 6
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
Facebook


Tuesday, July 7
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, July 8
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Turnstyles
Facebook

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

