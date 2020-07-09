The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, July 9-15

click to enlarge Dan Ball

Lucero at Sam Phillips Recording

Thursday, July 9

Saturday, July 11

Sunday, July 12



Monday, July 13

Tuesday, July 14

Wednesday, July 15

While live-streamed shows are tapering off a bit, look to the artists below for an indication of how we keep music flowing, even as the first wave of COVID-19 grows. We predict a resurgence of live-streamed shows in the near future! This week even features that rarest of birds, a touring band (Portland, Oregon's Symptoms) passing through Memphis and live-streaming from one of our favorite dives, the Lamplighter Lounge. Hometown favorites Lucero also make an appearance this week.NoonNoon- at The Edge Motor Museum7 p.m.7:30 p.m.8 p.m.- proceeds go to Nicola Uphoff8 p.m.- at IxoraNoon- Virtual Fridays in HSP1:30 p.m.- Microdose8 p.m.- at the Lamplighter Lounge9 p.m.- at Minglewood Hall3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)7 p.m.- at B-Side Bar8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)7 p.m.(every Wednesday)8 p.m.(every Wednesday)