Thursday, July 9, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, July 9-15
Lucero at Sam Phillips Recording
While live-streamed shows are tapering off a bit, look to the artists below for an indication of how we keep music flowing, even as the first wave of COVID-19 grows. We predict a resurgence of live-streamed shows in the near future! This week even features that rarest of birds, a touring band (Portland, Oregon's Symptoms) passing through Memphis and live-streaming from one of our favorite dives, the Lamplighter Lounge. Hometown favorites Lucero also make an appearance this week.
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, July 9
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
Noon
John Paul Keith
- at The Edge Motor Museum
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook
7:30 p.m.
Britt Dignan
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- proceeds go to Nicola Uphoff
Facebook
8 p.m.
Native Blood
- at Ixora
Facebook
Friday, July 10
Noon
DJ Siphne Aaye
- Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook
Saturday, July 11
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber
- Microdose
Facebook
8 p.m.
Symptoms
- at the Lamplighter Lounge
Facebook
9 p.m.
Lucero
- at Minglewood Hall
Facebook
Sunday, July 12
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
7 p.m.
Misterioso Africano
- at B-Side Bar
Facebook
Monday, July 13
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
Facebook
Tuesday, July 14
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, July 15
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
