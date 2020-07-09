Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, July 9, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, July 9-15

Posted By on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 9:46 AM

click to enlarge Lucero at Sam Phillips Recording - DAN BALL
  • Dan Ball
  • Lucero at Sam Phillips Recording
While live-streamed shows are tapering off a bit, look to the artists below for an indication of how we keep music flowing, even as the first wave of COVID-19 grows. We predict a resurgence of live-streamed shows in the near future! This week even features that rarest of birds, a touring band (Portland, Oregon's Symptoms) passing through Memphis and live-streaming from one of our favorite dives, the Lamplighter Lounge. Hometown favorites Lucero also make an appearance this week.

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT


Thursday, July 9
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

Noon
John Paul Keith - at The Edge Motor Museum
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook

7:30 p.m.
Britt Dignan
Facebook

8 p.m.
Devil Train - proceeds go to Nicola Uphoff
Facebook

8 p.m.
Native Blood - at Ixora
Facebook


Friday, July 10
Noon
DJ Siphne Aaye - Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook


Saturday, July 11
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber - Microdose
Facebook

8 p.m.
Symptoms - at the Lamplighter Lounge
Facebook

9 p.m.
Lucero - at Minglewood Hall
Facebook

Sunday, July 12
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook

7 p.m.
Misterioso Africano - at B-Side Bar
Facebook


Monday, July 13
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
Facebook


Tuesday, July 14
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, July 15
7 p.m.
Miz Stefani (every Wednesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

