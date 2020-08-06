Thursday, August 6, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, August 6-13
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 9:47 AM
Just this week, a neighbor mentioned how important live-streamed shows were to him these days, and how he always reads The Flow, for that reason. It gave us a happy glow here at The Flow. This week, the volume is down a notch, but Memphis stalwarts keep it moving. And they are doing Memphis a great service. Support their virtual tip jars generously!
REMINDER:
Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, August 6
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Facebook
Friday, August 7
Noon
Jordan Occasionally
- Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook
Saturday, August 8
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber
- Microdose
Facebook
Sunday, August 9
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, August 10
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
Facebook
Tuesday, August 11
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, August 12
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
