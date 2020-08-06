Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, August 6, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, August 6-13

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 9:47 AM

click to enlarge Richard Wilson
  • Richard Wilson
Just this week, a neighbor mentioned how important live-streamed shows were to him these days, and how he always reads The Flow, for that reason. It gave us a happy glow here at The Flow. This week, the volume is down a notch, but Memphis stalwarts keep it moving. And they are doing Memphis a great service. Support their virtual tip jars generously!

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT


Thursday, August 6
Noon
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook

8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook


Friday, August 7
Noon
Jordan Occasionally - Virtual Fridays in HSP
Facebook


Saturday, August 8
1:30 p.m.
Michael Graber - Microdose
Facebook


Sunday, August 9
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, August 10
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
Facebook

Tuesday, August 11
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, August 12
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

