Thursday, August 27, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, August 27-September 2
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Aug 27, 2020 at 11:29 AM
click to enlarge
Justin Fox Burks
Unapologetic
Bands have continued to favor live-streamed shows over in-person concerts out of concern for the health of themselves and others. This is doubly so when they lend their talents to a fundraiser for those who have lost so many work opportunities lately. Case in point: the Unapologetic collective's show this Saturday for the Music Export Memphis COVID-19 Relief Fund. Expect more from this series, dubbed Hold On, We're Coming
, in the near future.
REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, August 27
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook
Friday, August 28
8 p.m.
Jordan Occasionally
- Ixora Sessions
Facebook
Saturday, August 29
8 p.m.
Blvck Hippie -
Memphis Made Brewing Co. at Growlers
Facebook
8 p.m.
Unapologetic
- Live at Dirty Socks, for Music Export Memphis Covid-19 Relief
Facebook Tickets
Sunday, August 30
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
8Ball & MJG
- Minglewood Hall
Facebook Tickets
Monday, August 31
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, September 1
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, September 2
7 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
Tags: Memphis Music, Music Export Memphis, COVID-19 Relief, Fundraiser, 8Ball & MJG, Live-Stream Music, Image