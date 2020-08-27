The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, August 27-September 2

click to enlarge Justin Fox Burks

Unapologetic

Thursday, August 27

Friday, August 28

Saturday, August 29

Sunday, August 30

Monday, August 31

Tuesday, September 1

Wednesday, September 2

Bands have continued to favor live-streamed shows over in-person concerts out of concern for the health of themselves and others. This is doubly so when they lend their talents to a fundraiser for those who have lost so many work opportunities lately. Case in point: the Unapologetic collective's show this Saturday for the Music Export Memphis COVID-19 Relief Fund. Expect more from this series, dubbed, in the near future.

Thursday, August 27
Noon - Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
7 p.m.
8 p.m. - Devil Train - at B-Side

Friday, August 28
8 p.m. - Ixora Sessions
8 p.m. - Memphis Made Brewing Co. at Growlers

Saturday, August 29
8 p.m. - Live at Dirty Socks, for Music Export Memphis Covid-19 Relief

Sunday, August 30
3 p.m. - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
4 p.m. - For Kids (every Sunday)
8 p.m. - Minglewood Hall

Monday, August 31
8 p.m. (every Monday)

Tuesday, September 1
7 p.m. (every Tuesday)
8 p.m. (every Tuesday)

Wednesday, September 2
7 p.m.
8 p.m. (every Wednesday)