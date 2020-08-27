Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Thursday, August 27, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, August 27-September 2

Posted By on Thu, Aug 27, 2020 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge Unapologetic - JUSTIN FOX BURKS
  • Justin Fox Burks
  • Unapologetic
Bands have continued to favor live-streamed shows over in-person concerts out of concern for the health of themselves and others. This is doubly so when they lend their talents to a fundraiser for those who have lost so many work opportunities lately. Case in point: the Unapologetic collective's show this Saturday for the Music Export Memphis COVID-19 Relief Fund. Expect more from this series, dubbed Hold On, We're Coming, in the near future.

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT


Thursday, August 27
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook

7 p.m.
The Rusty Pieces
Facebook

8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook

Friday, August 28
8 p.m.
Jordan Occasionally - Ixora Sessions
Facebook


Saturday, August 29
8 p.m.
Blvck Hippie - Memphis Made Brewing Co. at Growlers
Facebook

8 p.m.
Unapologetic - Live at Dirty Socks, for Music Export Memphis Covid-19 Relief
Facebook    Tickets


Sunday, August 30
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
8Ball & MJG - Minglewood Hall
Facebook  Tickets


Monday, August 31
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, September 1
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, September 2
7 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

