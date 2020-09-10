Thursday, September 10, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, September 10-16
Posted
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 10:36 AM
click to enlarge
-
Dan Ball
-
Lucero at Sam Phillips Recording
As we approach the autumnal equinox, the Lucero family block party reappears with the reliability of the seasons themselves. This time around, it will be a three-day online extravaganza, from Friday to Sunday. Meanwhile, see other listings for more information about pre-recorded concert series, like the Levitt Shell's Orion Virtual Concert Series, featuring Ruthie Foster
on Friday and The Mighty Souls Brass Band
on Saturday.
REMINDER: The
Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, September 10
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Facebook
Friday, September 11
7 p.m.
Lucero
- Virtual Family Block Party, through September 13
Home Live Event
8:30 p.m.
Turnstyles
- Live-stream from the Lamplighter
Facebook
Sunday, September 13
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
Monday, September 14
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, September 15
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (
every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, September 16
7 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
Tags: Memphis Music, Live-Streamed Music, Lucero, Virtual Concerts, Image