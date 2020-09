The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, September 10-16

As we approach the autumnal equinox, the Lucero family block party reappears with the reliability of the seasons themselves. This time around, it will be a three-day online extravaganza, from Friday to Sunday. Meanwhile, see other listings for more information about pre-recorded concert series, like the Levitt Shell's Orion Virtual Concert Series, featuring Ruthie Foster on Friday and The Mighty Souls Brass Band on Saturday.Memphis FlyerNoonLive DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert8 p.m.- at B-Side7 p.m.- Virtual Family Block Party, through September 138:30 p.m.- Live-stream from the Lamplighter3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.every Tuesday)7 p.m.8 p.m.(every Wednesday)

