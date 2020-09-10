Submit an Event Sign Up for Flyer Email Archives

Music Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, September 10, 2020

The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, September 10-16

Posted By on Thu, Sep 10, 2020 at 10:36 AM

click to enlarge Lucero at Sam Phillips Recording - DAN BALL
  • Dan Ball
  • Lucero at Sam Phillips Recording
As we approach the autumnal equinox, the Lucero family block party reappears with the reliability of the seasons themselves. This time around, it will be a three-day online extravaganza, from Friday to Sunday. Meanwhile, see other listings for more information about pre-recorded concert series, like the Levitt Shell's Orion Virtual Concert Series, featuring Ruthie Foster on Friday and The Mighty Souls Brass Band on Saturday.

REMINDER: The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.

ALL TIMES CDT


Thursday, September 10
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook

8 p.m.
Devil Train - at B-Side
Facebook




Friday, September 11
7 p.m.
Lucero - Virtual Family Block Party, through September 13
Home Live Event

8:30 p.m.
Turnstyles - Live-stream from the Lamplighter
Facebook


Sunday, September 13
3 p.m.
Dale Watson - Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook

4 p.m.
Bill Shipper - For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook


Monday, September 14
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith (every Monday)
YouTube


Tuesday, September 15
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper (every Tuesday)
Facebook

8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso (every Tuesday)
Facebook


Wednesday, September 16
7 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook

8 p.m.
Richard Wilson (every Wednesday)
Facebook

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Keep the Flyer Free!

Always independent, always free (never a paywall),
the Memphis Flyer is your source for the best in local news and information.

Now we want to expand and enhance our work.
That's why we're asking you to join us as a Frequent Flyer member.

You'll get membership perks (find out more about those here) and help us continue to deliver the independent journalism you've come to expect.

Email
Favorite
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending

FAQs for the November 3rd Election
Bobby Rush: Rawer Than Raw
I Showed Up in Boots ...
Dark Times: The City and MLGW Struggle to Keep the Lights On
Best Bets: Dino’s Ravioli
Top Stories
Advertisement:
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending in the Alternative Press

ADVERTISEMENT
Most Read
Most Recent
Most Commented

Slideshows

More Slideshows
ADVERTISEMENT

Readers also liked…

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

SPECIAL ISSUES

Best of Memphis 2019

Best of Memphis 2019

click here to see more »

The Music Issue 2019

The Music Issue 2019

click here to see more »

© 1996-2020

Contemporary Media
65 Union, 2nd Floor | Memphis, TN 38103
Visit our other sites: Memphis Magazine | Memphis Parent | Inside Memphis Business
Powered by Foundation