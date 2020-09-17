The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, September 17-23

click to enlarge Amber Rae Dunn

Thursday, September 17

Friday, September 18

Saturday, September 19

Sunday, September 20

Monday, September 21

Tuesday, September 22

Wednesday, September 23

As stalwart troubadours carry on their weekly live-stream events, other faces familiar and not-so-familiar are making appearances this week only. Mark Edgar Stuart is back in the saddle, and we even have a native daughter of the city, Caroline Fourmy, who returned here from New Orleans when the pandemic hit. Dial them up on your satellite feed with your preferred device, and help them all out by tossing a few virtual coins in the tip jar.The Memphis FlyerNoonLive DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert8 p.m.- at B-Side6 p.m.School of Rock Presents: Billy Joel vs. Elton John7 p.m.7:30 p.m.3 p.m.- Chicken $#!+ Bingo4 p.m.- For Kids (every Sunday)7 p.m.8 p.m.(every Monday)7 p.m.(every Tuesday)8 p.m.(every Tuesday)7 p.m.8 p.m.(every Wednesday)