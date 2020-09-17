Thursday, September 17, 2020
The Flow: Live-Streamed Music Events This Week, September 17-23
By Alex Greene
on Thu, Sep 17, 2020 at 11:51 AM
As stalwart troubadours carry on their weekly live-stream events, other faces familiar and not-so-familiar are making appearances this week only. Mark Edgar Stuart is back in the saddle, and we even have a native daughter of the city, Caroline Fourmy, who returned here from New Orleans when the pandemic hit. Dial them up on your satellite feed with your preferred device, and help them all out by tossing a few virtual coins in the tip jar.
REMINDER:
The Memphis Flyer supports social distancing in these uncertain times. Please live-stream responsibly. We remind all players that even a small gathering could recklessly spread the coronavirus and endanger others. If you must gather as a band, please keep all players six feet apart, preferably outside, and remind viewers to do the same.
ALL TIMES CDT
Thursday, September 17
Noon
Live DJ - Downtown Memphis Virtual Carry Out Concert
Facebook
8 p.m.
Devil Train
- at B-Side
Facebook
Friday, September 18
6 p.m.
School of Rock Presents: Billy Joel vs. Elton John
Facebook
7 p.m.
Mark Edgar Stuart
Facebook
Saturday, September 19
7:30 p.m.
Amber Rae Dunn & Shufflegrit
Facebook
Sunday, September 20
3 p.m.
Dale Watson
- Chicken $#!+ Bingo
Facebook
4 p.m.
Bill Shipper
- For Kids (every Sunday)
Facebook
7 p.m.
Caroline Fourmy and Tim Vaziri
Facebook
Monday, September 21
8 p.m.
John Paul Keith
(every Monday)
YouTube
Tuesday, September 22
7 p.m.
Bill Shipper
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
8 p.m.
Mario Monterosso
(every Tuesday)
Facebook
Wednesday, September 23
7 p.m.
Amy LaVere & Will Sexton
Facebook
8 p.m.
Richard Wilson
(every Wednesday)
Facebook
